The Californian city of Los Angeles is experiencing one of the worst fires in its history. The fire started in Pacific Palisades, a luxurious neighborhood located west of the city. The area, between Santa Monica and Malibu, is known for being home to some of the most expensive mansions in the country, and for being the home of many celebrities. Some of the celebrities who have been affected by this terrible fire are Spencer Pratt, James Wood, Paris Hilton, Adam Brody and Leighton Meeste (who were attending the Golden Globes on Sunday), Billy Crystal and Ben Affleck.

But in Pacific Palisades other well-known faces have their mansion, such as Bradley Cooper, Tom Hanks, Reese WhiterspoonMichael Keaton, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, among others. The Brazilian model also had her home in this neighborhood until their separation. Gisele Bündchen and baseball player Tom Brady.

The house that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady built in Pacific Palisades during their marriage.



Located on one of the famous hills that surrounds the city, and overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the urbanization has tree-lined streets, designed to offer maximum security and privacy to its residents. Some of the most emblematic places in the area are the Pacific Palisades Village Shopping Centerwhich houses luxury restaurants and shops, and which, according to information, was damaged by the fire, and the Getty Villa museumdedicated to the arts and culture of Ancient Greece and Rome, and located in a mansion inspired by the summer villas of the Roman Empire.

The average price of a home in this luxurious neighborhood of Los Angeles is 4.5 million dollars, according to data from Realtor.com. Pacific Palisades ranges from historic Mediterranean and Renaissance style homes to modern mansions.









House for sale in Pacifir Palisades.



One of the most media couples, now separated, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckmade his home in Pacific Palisades. During their marriage, the actors acquired a mansion that, following their separation, they put up for sale for 65 million dollars. The property housed, in addition to its home with 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a guest house, swimming pool and a large garden.

Ben Affleck’s house in Pacific Palisades.



Ben Affleck himself acquired, after the divorce, a house in Pacific Palisades of 576 square meters, with five bedrooms. The actor, who according to various information has had to abandon his mansion due to the proximity of the fire, paid more than 20 million dollars for it.

Mansions for sale in Pacific Palisades

These are some of the houses that Realtor sells in the area affected by the Los Angeles fire.

The real estate agency Realtor has on its website various mansions located in Pacific Palisades, for sale, for amounts ranging from 1 million to 49 million dollars. Many of them have sea views, and house mansions with two or three floors, with a gym, games room, wine cellar, several bathrooms and bedrooms, living rooms, etc. In addition, the properties usually include a swimming pool, lush gardens, garages for several cars, barbecues, tennis courts, etc.