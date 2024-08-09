A possible formation of ice on the aircraft’s wings or an imbalance during the flight. These are the two theories put forward so far by experts for explain the crash of a Voepass airline plane in Brazil that left 61 people dead.

The plane, a French-made twin-engine ATR-72-500, crashed on the afternoon of Friday, August 9, in a residential area in the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo, in the state of São Paulo.

The plane was travelling between Cascavel and São Paulo and crashed when it was about 80 kilometres from its destination, Guarulhos airport.

Despite landing in a residential area, the plane crashed in the backyard of a complex without damaging any buildings or leaving any victims on the ground.

Initially, authorities said there was 62 passengers were on the flight, but hours later the airline corrected the information, lowering the death toll to 61as confirmed by the director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Luiz Ricardo de Souza, at a press conference in Brasilia.

The main theories about the accident in Brazil

Celso Faria de Souza, a criminalist specializing in aeronautical accidents and director of the Brazilian Association for Flight Safety (Abravoo), spoke to the Brazilian newspaper O Globo after analyzing the images of the accident and presented two hypotheses, one of which – he said – has a 95% probability of being the main cause.

The first of these is the formation of a layer of ice on the wing of the plane which could have caused the aircraft to crash.

“It is possible that ice formed on the wing of the plane and the de-icing system, for some reason, did not work. This would cause the plane to lose lift, leading to the accident we saw in the video,” he told the newspaper.

The expert said that the images of the accident show that the structure of the plane remains intact, which he believes reinforces this theory.

A second hypothesis, although less likely according to the expert’s analysis, is that the plane suffered an imbalance that caused it to fall. “This means that a possible load inside the plane may have moved towards the rear of the plane, causing it to lose lift and crash,” he told O Globo.

According to authorities, The flight proceeded normally until 1:20 p.m. Brazilian time, when he stopped answering calls. from the São Paulo Approach Control Center, and disappeared from radar a minute later.

The plane was flying at an altitude of around 3,500 metres and crashed in about a minute, according to data from the specialist website Flightradar.

The director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), Luiz Ricardo de Souza, said at a press conference in Brasilia that It is too early to comment on the different hypotheses that specialists have suggested regarding the possible causes of the accident.the main one of which is about the possible formation of ice on the wings, which would explain its vertical fall and spinning around.

“It is too early to say anything. At this time we cannot say whether that was decisive or not in what happened,” said the director of Cenipa, who clarified that the crashed aircraft has a certificate to fly in those atmospheric conditions (of icing).

According to the military, the plane has devices to prevent the formation of ice on its fuselage.

“The aircraft was completely regular and in normal airworthiness conditions. It complied with everything required by law,” said De Souza, referring to the aircraft manufactured in 2010 and operating in Brazil since 2022.

The official added at the press conference that The pilot did not contact any control tower to report any problems, so he hopes that the aircraft’s black boxes, which have already been recovered, may provide some clue as to what happened.

“It’s all very premature. The only thing we have so far is that there was no communication (from the pilot of the plane) with the control bodies that there would be an emergency,” said the director of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Air Accidents (Cenipa) of the Brazilian Air Force, Brigadier General Marcelo Moreno.

The director of the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC, regulator), Luiz Ricardo de Souza, said at the same press conference that both the plane and its crew had all the required certificates and were up to date.

*With EFE and O GLOBO (GDA)