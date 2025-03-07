The thyroid is a gland Located in the neck that produces those hormones that control the way in which the body uses energy, however, there are diseases that produce an excess or lack of these. When production is very scarce, it is called hypothyroidism and although its treatment goes through drug intake, the intake of Certain foods can greatly combat the symptoms of this pathology.

Hypothyroidism causes Symptoms such as fatigue, sensation of constant cold, weight gain or changes in menstruation, inter alia. In these cases the food is key, trying to ingest those foods that benefit the thyroid and avoid those who do not.

Although Research on foods that benefit thyroid hormone are sometimes limited, Some studies suggest that foods rich in iodine, selenium and vitamins B12 and D can have significant effects, as stated in the magazine Health.

Iodine, always in moderation

The iodine stimulates the production of thyroid hormone, If the body has less amount of this mineral, it can lead to hypothyroidism, in the same way if there is an excess. The Recommended daily intake is 150 micrograms for adults, while in pregnant women or breastfeeding period it is recommended to increase the dose between 220 and 290 micrograms. Among the foods rich in iodine are:

Salt.

Seafood.

Dairy.

Veal liver.

Eggs.

The importance of selenium

On the other hand, the Lack of selenium is also associated with hypothyroidism, So increasing the intake of this mineral can help fight symptoms. Selenium helps reduce antibodies that attack the thyroid gland, although the results of many studies are generally mixed and more evidence is needed. The daily intake For an adult is 55 micrograms and between 60 and 70 micrograms If these are pregnant women, thanks to foods such as:

Brazil nuts.

Seafood.

Meats.

Eggs.

Legumes and cereals.

Dairy.

B12 and D vitamins

Finally, some experts too They recommend the consumption of vitamins B12 and D, essential for genetic metabolism, the proper functioning of the nervous system and bone health. Foods rich in vitamin B12 are the liver of veal, shellfish, turkey, nutritional yeast, eggs and dairy. While vitamin D’s rich breaths include some seafood, dairy and mushrooms and mushrooms.

In some cases, people with hypothyroidism They owe their illness to the action of the immune system, That attacks and harm by mistake the thyroid gland, causing inflammation throughout the body. Therefore, antioxidant foods are crucial, especially highlighting those rich in vitamin A, C, E and Zinc.

What foods to avoid?

As for food to avoid, it is true that There is none specific that is less recommended For people with hypothyroidism. In the past, There was the common belief that the consumption of raw vegetables was especially harmful, although this idea is based on outdated research.