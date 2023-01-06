2022 was the year of the games open world and tactical experiences. In this way, it was very common to invest hundreds of hours in a single delivery. This is how HowLongToBeat, a site focused on collecting the time it takes to finish a title, has revealed what were the longest games of 2022.

To tell the truth, 2022 was a year with quite long games. In the site listing, the shortest title is longer than 50 hours, and The first place, to nobody’s surprise, corresponds to Elden Ringwith an average of more than 100 hours per game.

Longest Games of 2022 (Excludes Endless Titles) pic.twitter.com/P1pfnJhtyc — HowLongToBeat (@HowLongToBeat) January 6, 2023

This time, games without a certain ending were excluded from the list, so the 10 selected have definitive moments where the credits have to roll. Either there is nothing else to do, or the final boss has been defeated. Similarly, it is striking that it enters Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Y Elden Ring There is only a difference of a few hours.

Of course, this is only an estimate taking into consideration the games of millions of players, and there are cases where someone finished Elden Ring in less time, while Horizon Forbidden West it took them much longer. On related topics, these are the most played games of 2022.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a very interesting list that makes it clear that, on some occasions, long games are just what people need. In the same way, it is important to mention that after Elden Ring, there were no big releases that were capable of capturing the public.

Via: HowLongToBeat