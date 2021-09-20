Although most people who become ill with COVID-19 make a full recovery within a few weeks, some, even those who have had mild effects of the disease, they continue to have symptoms after their initial recovery.

Some even report that the damage caused by the contagion of SARS-CoV-2 they can persist for months, this despite the fact that the disease was mild or if they did not have initial symptoms, those classified as asymptomatic.

This is due to the virus can damage the lungs, heart, and brain, which increases the risk of long-term health problems.

This range of new, ongoing, or permanent symptoms can last for weeks or months after being infected by the virus that causes COVID-19.

People commonly report combinations of the following symptoms or conditions: Shortness of breath or shortness of breath, tiredness or fatigue, symptoms that worsen after physical or mental activities (also known as post-exertional malaise), trouble thinking or concentrating (sometimes called “brain fog”).

Also, cough, chest or stomach pain, headache, fast or pounding heart (known as palpitations); muscle or joint pain, pins and needles, diarrhea, trouble sleeping.

They also have fever, dizziness (vertigo) when standing up, rash, changes in mood, altered taste or smell, changes in menstrual period cycles, chest pain, shortness of breath, worsening of symptoms after doing physical or mental activities, fast heartbeat or palpitations, among others.

Imaging tests done months after recovery from covid-19 have shown lasting damage to the heart muscle, even in the case of people who had only mild symptoms.

This can increase the risk of heart failure or other heart complications later in life.

In cases where pneumonia has occurred, there may be lasting damage to the tiny air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs. The resulting scar tissue can lead to long-term breathing problems.

In the brain, even in young people, covid-19 can cause strokes, seizures, and Guillain-Barré syndrome, a condition that causes temporary paralysis. It can also increase the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

Some adults and children have a multisystemic inflammatory syndrome after having covid-19. In this condition, some organs and tissues become severely inflamed.

Similarly, blood clots and blood vessel problems are reported, this because covid-19 can make it more possible for blood cells to clump together and form clots.

While large clots can cause heart attacks and strokes, it is thought that much of the heart damage caused by covid-19 comes from very small clots that block the tiny blood vessels (capillaries) in the heart muscle.

Other parts of the body affected by blood clots include the lungs, legs, liver, and kidneys. Covid-19 can also weaken blood vessels and cause them to leak, contributing to possibly long-lasting problems with the liver and kidneys.

AFM