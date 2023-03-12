In the Netherlands you cannot choose your own license plate, which would make a nice letter combination on your car extra cool. For example, there is a Porsche 911 GT2 RS with a license plate that starts with ‘RS’, and a Jaguar XFR-S with the letters ‘XFR’ in the license plate. This has been a matter of good timing when applying. But no matter how well you choose the moment, you will never score the prohibited license plates below.

For now there are few funny records to think of. We are currently in the license plate range with side code 10, which means the setup is ‘X-000-XX’. The funniest thing you can find right now is something like S-420-BJ. Not really a thigh-slapper. But in not too long these license plates will be gone and we will switch to side code 11, with the arrangement XXX-00-X. And with that, quite a few nice combinations can be formed.

To begin with, all vowels have already been removed from the license plate alphabet. You will therefore not find license plates such as ‘KAK’ or ‘TOF’ anyway (you have to go to Belgium for that). In addition, there are few words with only consonants, such as GSM or SMS. There are quite a few abbreviations that are possible, such as PSP (PlayStation Portable), and they are not all equally desirable. That is why the RDW has drawn up a list of prohibited license plates.

All prohibited license plates in the Netherlands

A license plate with the letters GVD in it would be hilarious for some drivers, but it is already prohibited. Political parties are also banned. The full list of prohibited license plate combinations is as follows: GVD, KKK, KVT, LPF, NSB, PKK, PSV, PVV, SGP, TBS and VVD. SS and SD are also not allowed, not even in a combination with three letters.

The letters C and Q are also not used because they look too much like a zero. This could cause confusion (or incorrectly delivered fines). Incidentally, the list of prohibited license plates is not fully comprehensive when it comes to banning obscenities. For example, there is an Opel Corsa with the registration number SH-111-T. The license plate ‘SH-333-T’ also exists. Maybe you can think of something nice for the new license plate series.