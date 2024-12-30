The last days of the year in the world stock markets are being marked by a feeling of uncertainty and concern that has come over investors and analysts in the final stretch of the year due to the expectation of international trade marked in 2025 by tariffs and tariffs. In fact, “is causing weakness in Asian stock markets“, he states in statements to Bloomberg Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at Kohle Capital Markets, who highlights how the main selective companies in the region register red numbers in today’s session with the exception of the Korean stock market, which registered slight increases.

The Western stock markets point to a year-end in the same direction, which would bring the indices closer to their supports with a session and a half left until the end of 2024. Therefore, we must keep in mind the levels to monitor in the large selective in order to finish the exercise without major surprises.

The November lows They are presented, in that sense, as one of the areas that becomes more relevant in that sense. “That’s where it is today. the support that should not be lost if we want to continue trusting in a bullish context in the short / medium term“says Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of ecotrader.

Strategic technical analysis of the Ibex 35

In the case of the Ibex 35, that area is positioned as the stop level for those who bought on December 20 when the Spanish index approached the bullish trend that has been guiding the increases since October 2022, which currently runs through the the 11,300 points.

In the case of the European stock market, “you have to be completely calm and not think about reducing exposure while the main references of the Old Continent remain on their key supports, and to simplify your monitoring work I recommend you keep an eye on the one presented by the EuroStoxx 50 in its traditional version in the 4,688 points“explains Cabrero while emphasizing that this level is among the lowest that the index reached in the penultimate month of the year.

The continental selective is at the same distance from these key supports as from the resistances it finds at the highs of the year, in the 5,050/5,125 points, whose break would allow favoring a bullish 2025 towards at least objectives of 5,500 points, which are the historical highs of the dotcom bubble of the year 2000.

The ‘Trump gap’, key on Wall Street

On the other side of the Atlantic, the ‘Trump gap’ – the level marked by the US stock markets after the election of the American tycoon as president of the North American country – is presented as the barometer which can help you know whether or not to worry about an eventual decline or consolidation on Wall Street.

And the thing is that, if that level is given, “it could end up leading to a more corrective scenario that opens the door for the hypothesis I am using to take shape of seeing a replica of the earthquake that we saw in July, which climaxed on July 5. August,” explains Cabrero.

“In the short term, Dow Jones Industrial has filled the Trump gap that opened since the 42,000 pointsbut that has not happened in the S&P 500, something that invites us to be cautious when trusting in an eventual rebound in the short term,” explains the expert who points out that, if the Dow Jones Industrial loses its 41,650/42,000 points It would be another warning sign that something is not right.