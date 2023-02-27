A very deep and sincere relationship, the one that bound Enrico Papi to Maurizio Costanzo for decades: the tears of the conductor

It seems really difficult these days to find a celebrity, be it a presenter, an actor, a comedian, who has not been deeply affected by the disappearance of Maurizio Costanzo. Among the many, one of the most sorry for the disappearance of the 84-year-old is Enrico Papiwho emotionally recalled his mentor, friend and wedding witness in the special episode of Verissimo dedicated precisely to Costanzo.

A wave of affection that has rarely been seen for someone. Since the news of the disappearance of Maurice Costanzothe entire world of television, radio and entertainment seems to have stopped.

Even if, as remembered by many, Costanzo hasn’t really left and will always remain in everyone’s heart, for the infinite inheritance which has left in a truly incalculable number of people.

From conductor radio a journalistfrom songwriter (his text of ‘If telephoning’ by Mina) to screenwriter (his writing of ‘A particular day’ by Ettore Scola). It’s still anchormansometimes comical writer.

In short, an artist in the broadest and most complete sense of the term, who also knew discover and launch in the entertainment world an unspecified number of faces and names who work every day on TV, in the theater and in the cinema.

The emotion of Enrico Papi

Yesterday a special episode of very true dedicated to Costanzo, in which the Toffanin he interviewed various show business personalities linked, in one way or another, to the presenter.

Among these also Enrico Papi, who although he was not discovered by Costanzo, had with him a very strong bond both in work and in private life. Suffice it to say that Maurizio was the wedding witness of Henry.

Papi told theirs first meetingsuspicious, and then the birth of their friendship and collaboration that saw them together on the Parioli stage for the Maurizio Costanzo Show, in the Buona Domenica studio and elsewhere.

Papi tried to avoid sad storiesmaking the beautiful, nice ones prevail.

The most touching moment came when talked about their last phone callat the end of that they said to each other: “I love you“.