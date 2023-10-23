The Blue Cross Celestial Machine has lived a true nightmare in the current Apertura 2023 tournament. They started the championship with Ricardo: ‘Tuca’ Ferretti on the bench, but they ended up thanking him after matchday three and Joaquín Moreno stayed in his place.
However, the cement workers have not been able to raise their level of play. In thirteen days they have won only three games and tied two, adding just eleven points out of a possible thirty-nine.
Although it is true that Joaquín Moreno arrived to try to raise a semi-sunken ship, if he continues to reap negative results, taking into consideration the way of working by the Cruz Azul directors, his continuity on the bench for Clausura 2024 would be in question. of doubt.
Cruz Azul has four games without losing against the Panzas Verdes of Lion. The record indicates that the Machine has won three times, while León has only been able to rescue one draw, which occurred just the previous tournament. The last time León beat Cruz Azul was in November 2021, in the opening tournament of that year.
Of the last five confrontations between Cruz Azul and Ciudad Juarez Braves, those from the border have only defeated the cement producers on one occasion. This was in September 2021. Since then, Bravos has not beaten the capital’s team again.
Although today the Sacred Flock It is not going through the best moment, its history, players and coaching staff have proven to excel in important moments. Therefore, in the duel corresponding to date number sixteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament, we cannot rule out an electrifying duel in which, beyond the three points and a place in the next round, the pride of two teams will be at stake. that for years have been considered great.
In the last five meetings between these two teams, Puebla They have been victorious on two occasions, they have had two draws and Cruz Azul has only beaten the camoteros on one occasion. This happened in February of this year, when the Machine defeated Puebla 3-1, playing at home.
The goodness of the Mexican championship allows the cement producers to stay alive in this tournament, at least through the play-in, instance in which ten of the eighteen teams that make up the Liga Mx have access. Will they be able to qualify?
#games #left #Cruz #Azul