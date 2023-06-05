Lion beat LAFC in the end of the Champions League concacaf and got the first international title in its history. The emerald team beat the Black & Gold squad with great category and will go to the Club World Cup to represent the region.
The triumph of La Fiera has revived the debate about which is the best league in this part of the continent: the MX League wave Major League Soccer (MLS) In recent decades, Mexican soccer has dominated the Concachampions, however, the current champion came from American soccer: Seattle Sounders.
These are the 10 most recent champions of the Concacaf Champions League:
La Fiera prevailed by an aggregate score of 1-3 against LAFC. The team led by Nicolás Larcamón was crowned on the Los Angeles field and got their ticket to the Club World Cup.
Surprisingly, the Seattle team broke the supremacy that the Mexican teams had in this contest. The MLS squad beat Pumas by an aggregate score of 5-2.
In a final starring two Mexican teams, Monterrey prevailed against América by a score of 1-0 in a single match.
The UANL team defeated LAFC in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final. This final also took place in a single match and the cats won by a score of 2-1.
This has been one of the most intense finals of the last decade. Monterrey defeated Tigres by an aggregate score of 2-1 in the so-called ‘Final Regia’.
Chivas de Guadalajara clinched the Concacaf Champions League title in a tough series against Toronto FC. The Mexican squad suffered, but managed to beat the Canadians on penalties.
Pachuca beat Tigres by an aggregate score of 2-1 in the final of the Concachampions of the 2016/2017 season.
América beat Tigres in the final of the 2015/2016 season by an aggregate score of 4-1 to achieve their two-time championship in the Concachampions.
América beat the Montreal Impact (5-3) to win the Concachampions title in 2014/2015.
Cruz Azul and Toluca tied 1-1 on the aggregate score in the final of the 2013/2014 season. La Máquina Celeste kept the title thanks to the visitor’s goal.
