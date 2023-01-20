Shopping centers are often a reflection of the economy and lifestyle of the region that surrounds them. Some of them have practical purposes, since they offer what is necessary, selling food, clothing, restaurants, the basics.

But others go further and offer surprising services, among which may be aquariums, swimming pools, luxury stores and even amusement parks, for this reason, here we tell you about the largest and most incredible shopping centers in the world, according to a list in the newspaper The Republic.

In addition, the proximity and ease of shopping in stores from different sectors, the shopping centers are also a quick leisure plan to do with family, partner or friends. Among the shopping centers that stand out the most for their size, their architecture and their imposing commerce are: The Mall of America, The Dubai Mall, West Edmonton Mall, Berjaya Times Square and Siam Paragon.

The Mall of America



Located in Bloomington, south of Minneapolis, Minnesota, it is the largest mall in the United States and the tenth largest in the world. It has an area of ​​5.6 million square feet and more than 500 stores.

The highlight of this mall is that it has a Nickelodeon-themed amusement park, an aquarium, and a chapel where more than 5,000 people have married. This is not to mention the fact that it has a water park, a flight simulator and a mini-golf course, thus turning it into an entertainment experience rather than a place to shop.

In addition, it has a wide variety of restaurants, a 16-screen cinema and a 480-room hotel. It opened its doors in 1992 and receives more than 40 million visitors a year.

The Dubai Mall



Located in the immediate vicinity of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world with more than 800 meters high, the Dubai Mall is the largest shopping center in the world with an area of ​​836,000 square meters and around 1,200 stores. In addition to the shopping experience, this exclusive place also has an ice skating rink, one of the most dazzling aquariums on the planet and a theme park.

The Dubai Mall opened its doors in 2008 and receives more than 80 million visitors a year. It is known for its wide variety of luxury shops and its great tourist attraction, the Dubai Aquarium, which has 33,000 animals. There is a hotel of 250 to accommodate its visitors, as well as a cinema with 22 extra-large screens.

West Edmonton Mall



Located in Edmonton, in the southern Alberta region of Canada, the West Edmonton Mall is one of the largest and most popular shopping malls in the world. It has an area of ​​346,000 square meters and is the third largest shopping center in North America and the fourteenth largest in the world. It opened its doors in 1981 and receives more than 30 million visitors a year.

More than 800 stores offer their services there, as well as a wide variety of restaurants ranging from fast food to luxury restaurants. The mall has a 12-screen cinema and a 531-room hotel.

However, what stands out the most about the West Edmonton Mall are its attractions and entertainment. This has an amusement park, the largest indoor water park, a huge zoo with dozens of species of animals and even an exact replica of one of the caravels with which Christopher Columbus arrived in America.

The West Edmonton Mall also has the particularity that it is the shopping center with the highest number of records in the world, as it has the largest water park, the largest wave pool in the world, the largest parking lot in the world, among others. records.

Berjaya Times Square

This is one of the largest and most popular malls in Malaysia, located in Kuala Lumpur. With an area of ​​400,000 square meters, it is the fifth largest shopping mall in Malaysia and the 15th largest in the world. It opened its doors in 2003 and receives more than 24 million visitors a year.

Beyond the Shops is famous for its attractions and entertainment it offers. Inside is the largest theme park in Asia, it has two floors of roller coasters and a huge musical staircase. The park has more than 30 attractions, including roller coasters, carousels, and rides.

Nak Healing? Release Stress? Tapi Taknak pkai duit banyak? Here we go! – BERJAYA TIMES SQUARE INDOOR THEME PARK For those yang x pernah pergi lagi, U should try here. Best! Worth Your Money 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZpTRHFC8pI —The Poor Traveler (@Travelbutpoor) January 16, 2023

The building consists of two towers that reach 203 meters in altitude and is considered the seventh largest building in the world. Its name was given because it pays tribute to New York since it has replicas of Times Square, Central Park and even the city’s subway stations.

Siam Paragon

The Siam Paragon, located in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is one of the largest and most popular shopping malls in the world. It has a five-star hotel, a Madame Tussaud’s wax museum and a concert hall for 5,000 people.

Siam Paragon shopping mall showcase Jalur Gemilang in LED light in conjunction Malaysia’s National Day in Bangkok. 📸 Linda Khoo Hui Li/BERNAMA pic.twitter.com/XY3EkQ3o9r — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 31, 2022

The mall has also been noted for its impressive architecture and elegant design. With lots of open space and panoramic views. It has 250 stores that extend over the 50,000 square meters that the shopping center occupies.

The ultimate highlight of the place, however, is Siam Ocean World, the largest aquarium in Asia, offering visitors the chance to see a wide variety of marine life. They have exhibitions of sharks and dolphins interacting in their natural habitat, as well as educational and immersion programs for their visitors.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

