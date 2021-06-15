Barcelona today presented the shirt with which they will defend the club’s colors next season. A somewhat different elastic, which will bring a lot of controversy due to the abandonment of the classic design. The culés join the group of clubs that have already made some of their kits official:
The Barcelona shirt is a tribute to the shield, different and risky. It remains to be seen what reception it will have among the Catalans.
Real Madrid was, until today, the only LaLiga team that had presented its shirt. The whites accompany its classic color with blue and yellow details, like the color of the shield.
Arsenal have presented their second kit for the next season. The elastic will be light yellow, but the most innovative thing is that they recover the vintage shield, only the barrel. It has been very well received by the Gunners.
Brighton were one of the first clubs to make their elastic official for next season. They will play blue and white with yellow details on the sides and in the logos.
Chelsea have not only presented their shirt for next season, but have already won a title with it. He premiered it in the FA Cup final.
Everton have presented their substitute jersey. He will wear Hummels and will be black with an orange cross stripe.
Leicester City has made official what the home jersey and goalkeeper jersey will look like for next season.
Liverpool have presented their new Adidas kit. It will be red with diagonal stripes. It will have orange details.
Tottenham has presented its starting kit, both that of the players and that of the goalkeeper. They are Nike and they have opted for a classic design. Clean white t-shirt.
Juventus recovers a more classic jersey, after years of innovations and avant-garde.
Milan presented its new jersey on May 11. Vary the shape of the lines and, once again, pay homage to the city of Milan.
Bayern have not only presented their new away kit, they have already worn it. Black with golden details.
Borussia Dortmund have presented their new first kit and, like Bayern, have already released it.
PSG will wear Jordan and smooth. The Parisians have removed the central red stripe.
