Tuesday, March 14, 2023, 1:25 p.m.





Unemployment data at the beginning of 2023 reflect a rise in the number of unemployed people in the Region of Murcia, especially in the service and agricultural sectors. At the same time, although it is not usual, there are jobs that employers find it difficult to cover. A circumstance that also occurs in the educational field with some university degrees. Regarding the labor market, the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has collected in a catalog which are the jobs where the most workers are lacking in Spain.

This catalog by provinces contains those professions whose job offers are more difficult to manage when it comes to filling vacancies. Personnel are mainly sought in the naval sector: from waiters and cooks to mechanics. Some jobs that translate into salaries of more than 2,000 euros per month or can even reach 33,000 euros per year. There is also a lack of workers in the sport. In general, these are very little-known jobs that have been leading this list for years.

– Naval refrigerators. They are dedicated to the installation, assembly and repair of refrigeration installations inside ships.

– Chief engineers of merchant ships. They are those professionals who supervise ships destined for commercial activity.

– Naval machinists. They are in charge of driving the propulsion plant and the auxiliary machinery of merchant ships.

– Coastal mechanics. He is the chief engineer on fishing vessels of up to 250 kW power and acts as chief engineer officer on fishing vessels headed by a multipurpose coastal skipper.

– Naval mechanics. They are dedicated to the repair and maintenance of ship engines.

– Pilots of merchant ships. This is considered the second highest paid profession. They have the responsibility of driving these large vessels to transport different merchandise.

– Ship overloads. They are in charge of the administrative part, that is, of all the documentation related to the cargo and the crew.

– Radio electronic officers of the merchant navy. They are responsible for compliance with the duties related to the radiocommunications service.

– Ship cooks, ship waiters and ship stewards. Just like on land, they must prepare and serve meals to the crew traveling on the ship.

– Auxiliaries of passenger ships. Their functions are linked to those of a hostess or a tour guide

Also on this list are: boilermakers, ship engine oilers, specialized ship firefighters, boatswains (except fishing), deckhands (except fishing), deckhands, professional athletes, and sports trainers.