The pandemic that broke out in 2020 has not only affected health. Its effect on the economy has already been noted in sectors such as hotels or restaurants, which have suffered great losses and whose workers have had to enter ERTE or they have even lost their jobs. The confined months with most businesses closed has wreaked havoc on the job market. However, there are jobs for which there are vacancies that are very difficult to fill.

Competition is one of the great obstacles to finding work due to the high demand that exists in almost all professions. However, oddly enough, in this 2021 there are still jobs where there are many vacancies that are not filled. The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has posted a list of those jobs that are difficult to cover on the national scene.

In the Murcia region job vacancies with fewer applications to enroll are mostly in the naval sector. Specifically, they are the following:

-The naval refrigerators. They are those people who are in charge of the installation, assembly and repair of refrigeration facilities inside ships.

-The merchant ship engine managers. These workers supervise the vessels that are engaged in marketing.

The naval machinists. This trade requires that you know both the main and auxiliary machinery for its conservation.

-The shoreline mechanics. His tasks include the use of fishing boat engines, which reach a power of up to 180 kilowatts.

-The naval mechanics. These employees are engaged in the repair and maintenance of the ship’s engines.

-The merchant ship pilots. They have the responsibility of driving these large vessels to transport different goods.

-The ship flight attendants. They are the employees who have the obligation to control the loads that travel on these vessels.

-The Professional sportsmen. It is perhaps one of the surprises on this list. Despite the fact that there are great sports figures in Spain, there is still a gap in this sector, which is looking for athletes from different areas.

-The sports coaches. In addition to people who are professionally dedicated to sports performance, expert technicians are also needed to physically prepare competitors.

-The radio electronic officers of the merchant marine. They are in charge of the control of the radio maritime station either on ships or on land.

-The boat cooks. The hospitality industry, which has become one of the sectors hardest hit by the health crisis, offers new opportunities within the naval area. Like the technicians, they also fulfill an important function, since they prepare the food for all the equipment that travels in the boat.

-The ship waiters. Like chefs in the hospitality sector, inside a ship it is also necessary that someone is in charge of serving the food.

-The passenger ship auxiliaries Those who want to apply for this job should know that their duties are linked to those of a hostess or a tour guide.

-The ship stewards. This job requires a higher degree of experience than that of a waiter. These people design the dishes and review the work of the camera department.

-The deck men. Those in charge of this task are those who keep the deck area of ​​the ship clean.

-The caldereteros (maestranzas). Its main task is the supervision of the boiler hearth.

-The ship machine greasers. The management and maintenance of the machinery system and pipes are some of its main tasks.

-The specialized ship firefighters. To start working in this position, in addition to passing the firefighter exams, a specialization is required.

-The deck sailors (except fishing). Its most prominent function is to constantly monitor the ship alongside that of driving the ship’s steering.

-The deck bosses (except fishing) lead the actions of the sailors in their work.