The purchase of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal by the Embracer Group is not only about the studios, but several Square Enix properties will also be in the hands of this conglomerate. Although some are mentioned in his statement, here we tell you which series will no longer be in charge of the Japanese company.

In the official statement on the purchase of these three studios, it is mentioned that the properties of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain and “more than 50 games from the Square Enix Holdings back catalog” will now be in the hands of the Embracer Group. Alongside this, Crystal Dynamics is also responsible for Project Snowblind, Whiplash, Mad Dash Racing, Crash n’ Burn, Solar Eclipse and Soul Reaver.

Alongside this, let’s remember that in Square Enix’s catalog of western properties we find names like Gex and Sleeping Dogs. With this, it is unknown exactly what will happen to the Marvel games. This is a topic that is not touched on in any of the company’s communications, so there is no accurate information about it.

However, it is very likely that Disney will continue to work with Square Enix to bring part of the Marvel universe to video games. With this, the Japanese company will retain the rights to Just Cause, Outriders and Life is Strangepopular western properties.

Editor’s note:

A gigantic legacy by three studios, or rather two, as Square Enix Montreal was handling Hitman and Tomb Raider mobile games for just $300 million. A bargain without a doubt.

Via: Embracer Group