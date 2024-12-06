WhatsApp has announced that, starting May 5, 2025, it will no longer be compatible with iPhone devices that do not have iOS 15.1 or later versions. This includes models like the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus.

Users of these models will need to consider upgrading their devices if they want to continue using the world’s most popular messaging app. On its official support page, WhatsApp explains that its team periodically reviews supported operating systems to ensure that the user experience is optimal and secure.

“Every year we analyze which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users. It is also possible that these devices do not have the most recent security updates or the functionality required to run WhatsApp,” the company details.

This change will not affect Android users, since the platform will continue to work on devices with Android 5.0 or later versions, according to the specialized portal WABetaInfo.

However, iPhone users who do not update their operating system or purchase a new device will receive recurring notifications from WhatsApp reminding them of the deadline. This process will be carried out gradually to minimize the impact on users.

Among the reasons for this decision, WhatsApp emphasizes the importance of security updates and the integration of new tools, which are impossible to implement on older systems.

Security updates

The latest versions of iOS allow the application to integrate advanced functions such as improved multimedia messages, faster processing speed and reinforced privacy options, something that cannot be guaranteed in models such as the iPhone 5s or 6, since they do not have adequate technical support. .

For affected users, the recommendation is to check which version of iOS is installed on your device. Those without iOS 15.1 or later should update their operating system, if possible, or consider upgrading to a newer model.

