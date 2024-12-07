The Czech company Inflatech is dedicated to make inflatable replicas of military equipment designed for cheat recognition systems and aim of the opponent in combat.
These inflatables are capable of visually and dimensionally imitating real machines and can move independently on their own.
The lures are very light, fit in bags and are easily transportable by a few soldiers, according to the company’s executive director, Vojtech Fresser, in an interview.
