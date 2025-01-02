2025 has just begun, and although everyone is trying to start the year with good news, the first blow of reality comes with the fact that the main telephone companies in our country have prepared their respective increases that will begin to arrive throughout this month January, and we warn you, in most cases, the client will pay more for the same thing.

New year and new rates, and as the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) points out, this January 2025 will be full of increases, and telephone rates are no exception. And in this article, we are going to break down the rates that some of the most popular teleoperators in the country will have.

New Movistar prices for 2025

Movistar was the first to announce increases, and that is starting next January 13 The price of several of its services will increase, remaining as follows:

Internet: Fiber 300 Mbps: increases 2.10 euros, going from 31.90 to 34 euros.

Combined:

miMovistar Base: rises 0.10 euros, going from 52.90 to 53 euros.

miMovistar Max: rises 3.10 euros, going from 59.90 to 63 euros

Additional lines: Additional Unlimited Base line: increases 0.10 euros, going from 7.90 to 8 euros.

Television:

Netflix Standard Package: increases by 1.99 euros, going from 12 to 13.99 euros.

Netflix Premium Package: increases 2.99 euros, going from 17 to 19.99 euros.

Total Fiction Package: increases 3.01 euros, going from 14 to 17.01 euros.

Total Football Package: increases 4 euros, going from 45 to 49 euros.

New Vodafone prices 2025

After Movistar’s announcement, Vodafone did the same, and reported that From January 1, 2025, it came into force. new rates, although the price increase will not be for everyone and will also have some counterpart.

Vodafone will update its rates by 3%, taking into account the average CPI from September 2023 to October 2024. This translates into increases ranging from 60 cents in mobile-only rates to 2.5 euros on average in combined rates fiber and mobile. Those who have contracted a plan with the company from July 2024 are exempt from the price increase.

Therefore, will only affect older customerss and will mean an improvement in the service. Customers may receive one of these benefits:

Free access to Vodafone TV for one year Free subscription to AMC+ for one year SecureNet, the company’s cybersecurity solution Opt for a free device valued at up to 100 euros

New Orange prices in 2025

Orange customers are not escaped either, and although it will not be until On January 27, rates will be raisedthe different Combined packages will increase between two and six euros more per monthOf course, like those of Movistar, customers do not get improvements or news.

New Symio Prices for 2025

Despite being a “low-cost” operator, Symio has also joined this trend among operators and has announced that starting next On January 12, the rates of their combined fiber and mobile plans will increase.