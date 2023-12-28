While the 20 Colombian professional soccer teams are already thinking about 2024 and reinforcing their payrolls, different portals and analysts continue to take stock of what the 2023 season left behind.

Millonarios, in the first semester, and Junior, in the second, were the League champions, while Atlético Nacional won the other two titles in dispute in the year that ends: the Superliga and the Colombia Cup.

Millos was also a finalist in the Cup and reached the semi-final home runs of the League in the second half. This could explain why the Bogotá team has obtained the highest rating, according to the ranking prepared by Transfermarkt, a portal specialized in world football transfers.

According to that classification, Millonarios has the highest valued squad in Colombian professional football, with 25.1 million euros.

Second place, on the other hand, is not occupied by Junior: it is for Nacional, which, in addition to winning the Cup and the Super League, was runner-up in the first tournament and semi-finalist in the second: the squad is valued at 22.3 million euros .

The podium is closed by Junior, who, although he was the champion of the second semester, in the first half of the year he had a season to forget, in which he was eliminated from the home runs on the last date: his rating was 20.13 millions of euros.

Images of the game between Millonarios vs América de Cali today, November 19, 2023. PHOTO MAURICIO MORENO EL TIEMPO / @mauriciomorenofoto Photo: MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME

As for the footballers, The highest rating for Transfermarkt is shared by two players: Daniel Ruiz, a midfielder who returned to Millonarios in the middle of the year after a lackluster spell at Santos in Brazil, and goalkeeper Kevin Mier, from Nacional, who has just been transferred to Blue Cross of Mexico. Both players were valued at 3.5 million euros.

The third place on the podium went to another player who arrived in the second semester, Déiber Caicedo, one of the figures of Junior de Barranquilla, who was hired in the middle of the year, from the Vancouver Whitecaps, of the MLS. Caicedo was valued at 2.8 million.

Photo: See also This is how the draw for the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup was Jaiver Nieto – EL TIEMPO

Among the ten most valued players in the League there are four players from Millonarios, two from Junior and one from Nacional, Medellín, América and Tolima.

The ten highest-rated players in Colombian soccer

1. Daniel Ruiz (Millionaires), 3.5 million euros

1. Kevin Mier (National), 3.5 million

3. Déiber Caicedo (Junior), 2.8 million

4. Álvaro Montero (Millionaires), 2.5 million

4. Andrés Llinás (Millionaires), 2.5 million

6. Yairo Moreno (Medellín), 2.2 million

6. Juan Camilo Portilla (America), 2.2 million

8. Juan Pablo Vargas (Millionaires), 2 million

9. Yeison Guzmán (Tolima), 1.8 million

9. Santiago Melé (Junior), 1.8 million

The five highest-rated teams in the FPC

1. Millionaires: 25.1 million euros

2. National: 22.3 million

3. Junior: 20.13 million

4. Medellín: 18.65 million

5. Tolima: 15.03 million

SPORTS

More Sports news