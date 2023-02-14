Magazine Forbesspecialist in making annual lists of the best paid in any professional area, has published its 2022 annual report to point out the artists who have earned the most for their work. As every year, there are surprises and expected names in a list that together earned more than 1,300 million dollars (practically the same change in euros) only in 12 months.

Not Bad Bunny, not the Rolling Stones, not Taylor Swift. To the surprise of many, the first place is occupied by the pioneering group of progressive rock, Genesis, with revenues of 230 million dollars. Everything has a reason and a motive. In early 2022, the band decided to put the rights to its music catalogue, valued at 300 million, up for sale to Concord Music Group, in an operation that closed in September, in an agreement that excluded the work of the former member of the group. Peter Gabriel. What was included in the deal were publishing rights and a selection of some of the income from the group’s recorded music, such as image rights or articles merchandising.

Genesis is closely followed by Sting, the 17-time Grammy winner and former frontman of The Police, with an estimated $210 million in revenue. Like the rock band, the British musician decided to sell all of his musical production, both solo and with his group, to Universal Music Group in February 2022.

In third place is Tyler Perry, a 53-year-old production mogul, director and screenwriter. He repeats for the second consecutive year on the list, in addition to being the only billionaire on the list, with an estimated fortune of more than 1,000 million dollars. 2022 was a big year for Perry thanks to the simultaneous income he’s earned from movies, his shows on BET TV, and his sprawling production studio in Atlanta (where there’s even a life-size replica of the White House). In fact, unlike the first two on the list, the income of this good friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (he lent them his house when they moved to California) does not come from selling its content, but precisely from owning 100% of the rights thereof.

The duo formed by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, creators of the cartoon series South Park, they are rooms. They pocketed $160 million thanks to the proceeds of two legacy deals from both HBO Max and Book of Mormon, his satirical musical comedy about two young missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The agreement with the content platform was signed in 2021, but it guarantees the couple 935 million dollars spread over six years. Continuing with the creators of animated series, in fifth place are the co-creators of The Simpson, James L. Books, and Matt Groening. The series of yellow characters migrated its 30 seasons to Disney from Fox in an agreement signed in 2019 and with which they have entered 105 million dollars last year.

Tyler Perry at the Annual Wearable Art Gala on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California (USA). Kay Blake (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

The first actor to appear on the list is Brad Pitt, but this sixth place is not thanks to his work as an interpreter. Pitt sold his production company Plan B —valued at 113 million dollars and in charge of producing Oscar-winning films Moon light and 12 years a slave-in December. In addition to the sale, she also earned 30 million dollars thanks to her roles in movies like Bullet Train, Babylon and The lost City. Despite their punctual appearance, on the list, the protagonists are the singers and the music bands. And you could not miss one of the most successful in history, the Rolling Stones, in seventh place. In 2022, they raised 98 million dollars, in part thanks to the tour that took them to 15 European cities (including Madrid) and in which they earned 8.5 million per night.

In eighth place is the director James Cameron, with 95 million. All thanks to the success of Avatar: The Shape of Watera film that has become one of the highest grossing in history —along with the first part of Avatar (2009) and titanic (1997), also by Cameron. That money came to him in just a few weeks, since the second part of the story located in Pandora was released at the end of the year.

The first and only woman on the list could not be other than Taylor Swift. The American singer has returned to the list – in ninth place this 2022, although in 2021 she did not appear – thanks to the 92 million dollars that she has entered. Last year she managed to become one of the most successful artists of the moment, thanks to the release of a single new and long-awaited album, midnights. In previous years, Swift had released reissues of her early records, making her the sole owner of her entire discography again, after one of her early agents, Scooter Braun, took over. the entire catalog of her. In addition to what has been obtained from her thanks to her music, the singer is going to embark again from March on an endless tour that will take her all over the United States in 52 concerts that have already hung the poster of No ticketsdespite problems with ticket demand and Ticketmaster technical glitches.

The singer Bad Bunny closes the list becoming the only Latino on it; he entered 88 million thanks to his two tours: The last tour of the world and The World’s Hottest Tour. The Puerto Rican, named Benito Antonio Martínez, also led the list of the most listened to artists during the past year worldwide thanks to his album a summer without you (2022), something that he already achieved two years ago with his album YHLQMDLG. In addition, all this money is also due to the sponsorships that he has signed with brands such as Corona, Cheetos and Adidas.