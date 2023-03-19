You will not believe this, but there is a Lotus in this list of the heaviest cars in the Netherlands.

Last Monday our raging and racing reporter drove @wouter in the Land Rover Defender 130 during the driving test. A very cool and handy car for Defender enthusiasts with a preference for a factory warranty. During the driving test, Wouter explained every version and engine available for the ‘130’. It is striking that no plug-in hybrid is available.

The reason for that is the weight, according to our Eminence Grise. A Defender is not a light weight in itself, but a PHEV is a few hundred kilograms heavier and a ‘130’ is also 250 kilograms heavier. But we did ask ourselves: how much do the heaviest cars in the Netherlands actually weigh? We only look at new cars.

Now you will always be able to make a list of the heaviest cars in the Netherlands. Even if all cars become 200 kilograms lighter, there will still be the heaviest cars. To serve the wealthy, there are always some huge exotic luxury ships, mostly of British manufacture. Nobody expects those cars to weigh very little. Therefore, a lot of tax is paid on it.

What is remarkable about the overview of the heaviest cars in the Netherlands is that there are enough copies that still receive a substantial subsidy. Or the other way around: their petrol-drinking brothers are (extremely) much more expensive.

Rolls Royce Cullinan

2,660 kilograms

It sounds like a safe assumption to think that the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the heaviest car in the Netherlands. There are distribution trucks that are almost lighter and more manoeuvrable. In this overview it is the lightest! That is still very relative, because with an empty weight of 2,660 kg it is a particularly heavy car. Now it’s not that crazy in itself. There is a huge V12 under the gigantic hood and every possible luxury is on board. So yes, it is not surprising that this car is very heavy.

Hongqi e-HS9

2,660 kilograms

The Hongqi e-HS9 not only looks a lot like a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it weighs exactly the same! The technology could not have been any different. No V12 and a fuel tank, but electric motors and a huge battery pack. What is a big difference is the asking price. You can get this Hongqi for a ton. Then you have the thickest and most luxurious ‘President’ version and a battery pack with a net capacity of 90 kWh.

Land Rover Defender D300

2,664 kilograms

The reason for this article. When you hear an empty weight of 2,664 kg, you involuntarily assume that this must be the heaviest car in the Netherlands. Oddly enough, that’s not true. What Wouter said was correct, by the way: the weight is the reason that you cannot get this car as a plug-in hybrid. Because it is actually unsaleable that the Defender 130 is in this position with only a simple six-cylinder diesel engine. That Cullinan above is bigger and has all the luxuries in the world, plus a V12. This Land Rover is just a long Defender.

Mercedes Maybach GLS600 (X167)

2,685 kilograms

Although it is inexcusable for most cars that they are so heavy, we can not immediately get angry with the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. It is in fact That’s Best Or Nothing. And then Mercedes stuffs everything they can make into a car. The GLS is a huge SUV with the large V8 and the Maybach decoration. We are lighter than our most direct competitors. The Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan weigh less, although the latter also manages to achieve this overview.

BMW XM (G09)

2,685 kilograms

Yes, we had to scratch our heads a few times. BMW is celebrating and they are doing so with cars like the BMW M3 Touring, the CSL concept and this XM. It is typically one of those cars that you know will catch on, despite the fact that car enthusiasts are disgusted by it. The XM is a huge crossover with an extremely large engine. You would think the X6M is already such a car, but the XM is an even bigger middle finger. Both to the purist and the environmental enthusiast. The device weighs 2,685 km

Lotus Eletre R

2,700 kilograms

Look, that Lotus eventually also has to make crossovers, electric cars and therefore also electric crossovers, that was in the cards. That they adhere to their adage ‘light is right’ and ‘simplify, then add lightnessneed to tone down: we understand. The fact that the electric Lotus Eletre is subsequently one of the heaviest cars in the Netherlands is really unsaleable. That just can not be.

2,700 kilograms for a Lotus is simply too much. That’s more than an Exige, Elise and Evora put together. You would expect from a brand like Lotus that they could do something about the obesity of electric cars. No doubt it will be fast, ride excellent and have a good range, but what a weight for a Lotus.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 (X296)

2,710 kilograms

The EQS is not a lightweight, so logically the SUV version is even heavier. Although it is certainly no surprise, it is still shocking. In this case, the battery is the culprit. To have a bit of range, you drive around with an extremely large battery pack.

You would almost think, invest in a more efficient powertrain and a lighter car, then you also need less power to get it moving. The battery pack is 120 kWh and has a net capacity of 108 kWh. Come on guys, this is not sustainable but pure waste with subsidy.

Volvo EX90 Twin Motor Performance

2,718 kilograms

A large electric-powered family SUV is never light. Basically, the Polestar 3 and Lotus Eletre share technology with the Volvo EX90. It is therefore not surprising that the weight of all these cars is somewhat comparable. The Volvo is the largest and heaviest. It is actually ridiculous that such a modern car, in a time when you have to save every kilo, weighs so incredibly much.

You can’t talk about sustainability and the environment when you’re whizzing around in a car weighing 2,718 kilograms. On the other hand: if you want a nice electric travel car, then yes. And the EX90 is really well suited for that. In 2023 we have arrived at the point of not calling all electric cars sustainable, because such a locomotive with a steering wheel simply isn’t.

Mercedes V300d 4Matic Extra Long Avantgarde Edition (V447)

2,773 kilograms

The Mercedes V-Class appears three times in this list. As ‘Evito’, V-Class and EQV. All three are therefore difficult heavy. Strangely enough, the electric version is not the heaviest. The eVito comes in at 2,721 kg. That is heavy, but not as heavy as the 2,773 kg that the Mercedes V300d 4Matic Extra Long Avantgarde Edition weighs. Unlike other cars in this overview, you have a fairly basic four-cylinder diesel that should get it all started.

How the car got so heavy, I have no idea. Of course, the V300d in this case is equipped with four-wheel drive and it is a complete and long version. But that she so heavy were, we had no idea. Certainly not because the buses of the competition are still a kilo or 200-300 lighter than the Mercedes.

Land Rover Range Rover LWB P440 HSE (L460)

2,810 kilograms

The heaviest car is a Land Rover. And the bad thing is, this is a plug-in hybrid that’s almost all aluminum. A world improver with Hill Descent Control. The combination of an electric motor, six-in-line petrol engine, battery pack and enormous dimensions ensure that the car is extremely heavy. It is unmarketable that you are on the road with a car of 2,810 kg, actually. Especially when you consider that this car has an A label. If you go for the 10 kilograms lighter V8, you suddenly pay a ton of extra BPM!

You simply avoid that because the car can drive through a cycle and happens to do everything on the batteries. But if this colossus whizzes past on the left lane at 150 km/h, the petrol engine will join in nicely. The P510e is the short wheelbase version, weighing 2,810 kg, just like the long wheelbase P440e. Shared first place for the Range Rover.

