Legumes are one of the favorite dishes in Spain, usually enjoyed hot in autumn and winter, as well as an extra nutritious food, full of fiber, folates, potassium, iron and zinc. Intestinal health is assured, and its complex carbohydrates they provide us with energy maintained over time.

On the other hand, legumes contribute to the control of blood sugar levels and blood pressure. What most probably do not know is that these products gain nutritional points if, prior to cooking, they are kept soak for hours (ideally a whole day, changing the water often). By washing them, we make them take less time to cook, but we also get extra advantages.

Do legumes need to be soaked before cooking?

Dry legumes keep all their properties intact. iStock

If we are talking about dry legumes, washing them and letting them soak will facilitate their subsequent cooking, since they soften and the times are cut in half. Beyond that, experts advise doing it to gain benefits for the body.

Dry legumes do not contain added salt and, thanks to not having been previously cooked, when we cook them they will absorb the seasonings and cooking liquids better. An advantage is that, when you buy them dry, they will last much longer without spoiling and also They keep their nutrients intact (iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zincmanganese, folates). By soaking them, we eliminate any damaged pieces, as well as any residue that may have ‘snuck in’.





Legumes are digested better if you wash them

Legumes contain oligosaccharides, a class of carbohydrates that can be difficult for the body to digest. This circumstance can cause digestive discomfort such as gas, bloating, abdominal pain, bloating and diarrhea. Soaking them in advance (the more hours, the better) can help reduce these side effects by releasing some oligosaccharides into the water.

Soaking legumes can improve digestibility and increase nutritional quality by reducing so-called antinutrients. The reduction will vary depending on the type of legume and the soaking time.





Promotes the absorption of nutrients

If we have soaked our legumes, we will promote the absorption of their nutrients, since when dry, this food contains antinutrients. Some examples of this phenomenon are lectins, which can cause digestive problems if legumes are not cooked well; phytic acid, which can adhere to iron, calcium and zinc, making them more difficult for the body to process; and tannins, which can make it harder for the body to digest protein and absorb vitamins and minerals.

Legumes improve softness

Various legumes. BALAGUER TONE

If we soak the legumes, we will help them retain their shape and, at the same time, improve their texture and softness. The softer texture is especially desirable in dishes where it is key a creamy consistency. The hummus will be softer, for example, and with a sublime texture.

How long should legumes be soaked?

Legumes can also be washed with hot water. iStockphoto

There are three main methods for soaking legumes to ensure they are ready to cook. In a container large enough to allow growth (They can triple in size), we place the legumes in cold water overnight (24 hours); with boiled water (eliminates intestinal gases better) for 4 hours; or expressly, with hot water and only one hour.

Once we have made them grow by resting in water, it is important that let’s rinse the legumes well with running water. Cooking, once softened, can last about two hours, no more.

