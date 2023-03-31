In general, HBO Max prioritizes the quality of content over quantity, although at the beginning of the year they launched The Last of Us, possibly the series of the year, have not been constantly releasing new movies and series. Although the catalog of HBO Max is impressive and possibly has the best series ever, they don’t do it at the expense of constantly releasing new stuff. For the month of April, HBO Max has some exciting news coming your way that promises to be exciting.

During this month, there are several series that will be released on the platform, with different genres ranging from comedy to drama, all of them with very attractive appearance.

Dave – 2nd season – April 7

Bring Back Alice – First season – April 14

Barry – Fourth season – April 17

Love & Death – First season – April 27

headless chickens – Season One – April 28

On this occasion, in addition to series produced in the United States, there will also be series produced in Spain and Poland in the catalogue. In addition, the return of some old series that have already proven considerable success in the past will be presented.

Dave: It is a comedy series that has been nominated for numerous awards, which follows the story of a thirty-year-old man facing his first midlife crisis. Faced with this, he decides that his true destiny is to become a rapper and fights to make his dream come true. The series is light and can be easily watched in no time as it has 30 minute long episodes which are eventful.

Bring Back Alice: This is a series produced in Poland that is uncomfortable to watch. When two teenagers mysteriously disappear, everyone fears the worst. But, after a year, one of them returns home. The problem is that nothing will be the same and it will be impossible for him to adapt to her previous life. The series delves into drama, and it’s one of those sad stories that leaves you feeling uneasy after watching it.

Barry: Bill Hader won the Emmy Award for Best Actor for his role in this series. This is an extremely funny comedy in which a contract killer travels to Los Angeles to fulfill a mission. However, once there, he discovers that his true dream is to be an actor. The new Barry will have to fight his old identity and decide if pursuing his dream is worth it or letting him go. It is considered one of the best current comedies.

Probably the most anticipated novelty of April is Love & Death. This series has a fascinating premise, as well as actors who are at the level of the best productions. Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons lead the cast, which explores two seemingly perfect families: the Montgomerys and the Gores. They attend church and are exemplary in all aspects, but when an infidelity is discovered, one of the characters decides to solve all problems with an axe.

It is evident that HBO He has put a lot of effort into this series, and it has already become one of the most attractive in his catalogue. It is very likely that it will soon appear in the rankings as one of the best series of murderers of HBO.

headless chickens: At the end of this month, a Spanish miniseries will premiere on HBO, which tells the story of Alberto “Beto” Martín Ruiz, a former professional soccer player who decides to become a manager and create his own agency. As he tries to balance his personal and professional life, problems arise when his girlfriend dumps him and his best player dumps him, creating chaos at his work.

Via: andro4all