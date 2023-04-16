In a few weeks, if everything goes as planned, the state of Florida will become one of the most inhospitable places for illegal immigrants —and perhaps also legal—from all over the United States.

This thanks to a new bill approved by the House of Representatives and that is underway in the Senate, which is taken for granted that it will advance without problems given the control that the Republican Party has over this body of the Legislature.

It is an initiative promoted by the governor Ron DeSantis under the premise that their state cannot become a sanctuary for this type of undocumented population.

The measures have already been described as the most restrictive approved in the country in almost 15 years and only comparable with legislation introduced in the past decade by Arizona and Texas, two states that border Mexico.

Photo: Christopher Herrera. EFE

Roughly, The measures contemplate prison sentences of up to 5 years for any person who transports, harbors or employs an illegal. Likewise, they require hospitals to find out the immigration status of their patients and share this information with the authorities. Driver’s licenses granted by other states to illegals are also invalidated and people without legal status are prevented from entering the state bar association (Florida Bar).

Parallel, DeSantis is pushing other legislation that would prevent illegals, including so-called dreamers or young people who came to the country irregularly as young people, from accessing the reduced rates offered by universities. to state residents. Something that was legal in Florida for almost 10 years after another Republican governor (now Senator Rick Scott) authorized it.

The argument of DeSantis and those who support the measures is that the illegals have become an onerous cost for the state, which ends up subsidizing educational and health expenses for people who violated the laws and also narrows the labor market.

By the way, they argue, it is a way to deal with the record tide of migrants that is arriving in the United States through the southern border, many of whom are settling in Florida.

According to government data, health coverage costs for undocumented immigrants alone amount to more than 300 million dollars annually and similar figures are recorded in the bills that the public schools where their children end up paying.

We are not trying to harm or hurt those who are here illegally.

“We are not an anti-immigrant state. But in this country there are laws and there is a right way and a wrong way to get there. We are not trying to harm or hurt those who are here illegally,” state Senator Debbie Mayfield said recently.

Although on paper the measures make sense, in practice they generate a lot of uncertainty and fear.

as it is written, the law makes the transportation of an illegal alien a third degree offense with penalties of up to 5 years in prison. But that would include, for example, jail for a person born in the United States who is transporting a parent or relative who is illegal or a lawyer who is taking his client to immigration court.

The same happens in the punishments for sheltering: the owner of an apartment or house would end up behind bars for renting the property to an illegal family or where any of its members is illegal. It is estimated, to put it in context, that almost 800,000 legal residents of the state live with an illegal.

In the case of employers, the same thing would happen: they would be obliged to confirm the legal status of a person before giving work, something that is not always easy. But even more complex, many in the industry have begun to complain since Florida and its huge tourism and service sector depends on this population to meet its needs.

“What could make DeSantis look good with the far right in a presidential election bid is about the most destructive and damaging thing he could do to his own state in terms of employment,” Mike Fernandez told The New York Times, who runs a private equity group in Florida and is a member of the American Business Immigration Coalition, a bipartisan national group of business leaders advocating for a cohesive national immigration strategy.

Migrants in Mexico jump into the Rio Grande to reach the United States. Photo: EFE/Abraham Pineda Jacome

Another thing that worries the most is the requirement for doctors and hospitals to report illegal immigrants.. Although the law does not prevent them from providing services, many fear that the illegals will avoid going to the doctors for fear of being sued, which could create a whole health crisis.

More broadly, what has critics on edge is that some kind of police state is being created in Florida where legal and illegal alike will fall, and which lends itself to racial profiling, as one could start demanding ‘papers’ from people on the street simply because of their appearance.

Which could be quite a headache in a state where one in five inhabitants is an immigrant.

“What this bill is going to create is an atmosphere in which any immigrant, tourist or even citizen can be detained for their mere appearance. But no one, unless they have mental powers, can determine a person’s immigration status just by looking at it,” says Felipe Sousa, of the Hope Community Center, an NGO that advocates for the rights of immigrants.

The most striking thing about these bills that will soon be law in Florida is that they seem to go against national trends. Throughout the last decade, many states —including the most restrictive ones like Arizona— have bet on public policies that provide alternatives to undocumented immigrants. These include medical care, access to higher education, driver’s licenses and job protection.

In Arizona, for example, voters last year repealed a law that barred them from higher education, and the state congress is considering a proposal to provide them with financial aid.

This is because many have understood —some for humanitarian reasons and others for pure pragmatism— that this population exists and it is preferable to consider it than to cover the sun with a finger.

For many, the anti-illegal immigration movement in Florida responds to a political narrative that sells very well among the most conservative Republicans.

Proof of this is Trump himself, who won the party primaries in 2016 and then the generals in part because of his anti-immigrant rhetoric that included a promise to build a wall on the border with Mexico — which he never built.

And DeSantis, who is the one who has pushed the measures the most, wants to arrive at that race for the Republican nomination for the presidential elections (which will include Trump) with the strongest credentials on the immigration issue.

But some believe that the strategy could be costly, at least in Florida, a state that is key in the elections.

“Many of the immigrant communities in South Florida are, in fact, people who left countries with leftist governments—Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela—and here they have become quite conservative voters and are a significant part of the Republican Party. locally. All people who will be affected by these measures or who know people who will be. And that they are communities that DeSantis needs if he wants to go far in a presidential race, ”says Lisandro Pérez, an expert professor of Latin American issues at John Jay College, in New York.

Whether it will be beneficial or not, it is still too early to tell. It is not, however, the fact that in a few weeks immigrants in Florida will start living in a state where they are no longer welcome.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

TIME CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON