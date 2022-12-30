The Government confirmed this Tuesday what had been known for weeks: the discount of 20 cents on fuel for everyone ends on December 31. As of January 2023, only the fuel bonus for professional road transport will be maintained (which will be paid at the end of each month), that is,

yes to

farmers, shipping companies and fishermen.

For farmers, a direct aid of up to 20 cents per liter is set, through the refund of the special hydrocarbons tax, at a cost of 240 million euros, to which 120 million are added in direct aid for fishermen.

However, Repsol has already announced that it will maintain the 10 cent discount on all its fuels in Spain (gasoline, diesel, natural gas for vehicles and AutoGas) for customers who use its Waylet payment and loyalty application throughout the winter. That is, until March 31 when refueling at the more than 3,300 service stations that the company has in our country.

Something that Galp will also maintain, which is expanding its campaign of direct discounts to all those individuals who refuel at the Service Stations that it has throughout Spain.

Specifically, the discount can be obtained through the free Mundo Galp application. A bonus of 10 cents per liter, aimed at all clients of the Mundo Galp loyalty program, in all its fuels (petrol, diesel, LPG). In addition, those users who register with Mundo Galp will receive a single-use coupon of 25 cents for each liter of refueling.

The Galp discount will be available from January 1, 2023 and will be extendable, depending on the characteristics of the temporary situation. Or what is the same, p

renewable month to month.