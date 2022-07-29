The month of August is practically on our heels, which is why video game companies are gradually revealing the titles that they will give away for free with their subscription services. This happened a couple of days ago PlayStation and also with XboxAnd now it’s time for Prime Gaming show what you have prepared.

The titles that can be acquired from the August 1 of sound Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, Scourge Bringer Y Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises. All of different genres, so the public will be able to enjoy great works in their pcthe best, for free thanks to this service.

And if all this wasn’t enough, they decided to add one more game that could be worth the subscription to amazonsince it is one of the AAA that Blizzard launched at the time, being a success. This is neither more nor less than Starcraft: RemasteredHD version of the famous space strategy game that is still valid with its sequel.

To play this entire catalog, you only have to pay the subscription to Amazon-Prime which has an approximate value of $5USD, adding free shipping from the store, Amazon Music and Prime Gaming. Even last month they offered great games like the remastered trilogy of Mass Effect, And surely this is only the beginning of something much bigger.

Via: Amazon PrimeGaming