finally revealed the games joining Xbox Game Pass in Mayand this first round of announcements brings options for all types of players.

Total there will be seven titles those to be added to the subscription service’s library, starting with Loot Rivera style game dungeon crawler with procedural dungeons that will arrive on May 3.

The following games that join Xbox GamePass in May they are premieres that will arrive on the 5th for you to try them on day one.

The first is Trek To Yomian adventure set in the Edo period of Japan, where you take control of Hirokia young samurai who begins a journey to find those responsible for the destruction of his village.

This game is developed by flying wild hog and distributed by Return Digitalso the quality is guaranteed.

Very artistic. Image: Flying Wild Hog.

The second title to arrive this day is Citizen Sleeperwhich is inspired by role-playing games to put us in the shoes of a lawless space station worker.

Your mission will be to keep your friends safe while keeping them free from an aggressive corporate system that threatens their freedom.

More games join Game Pass on May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition will bring back nice memories to those who played it 10 years ago, but this time they will be able to do it on their Xbox.

This adventure in the form of a graphic novel puts us in the shoes of Hajime Hinataa student at the school Hope’s Peak Academy who finds himself immersed in a very peculiar game of death.

Can you survive the trial? Image: Spike Chunsoft.

The list continues with Eiyuden Chronicle: Risingan action RPG set in the same world as Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroeswhere you will be able to access a city-building mechanic, fast-paced combat, and a revealing backstory for several of the characters.

This very day we will be able to cry our eyes out with This War of Mine: Final Cutan improved version for Xbox Series X/S where we will experience the cruelty of war from the point of view of civilians.

This first round of games joining Xbox GamePass in May it will close with NHL 22so that lovers of this sport on ice experience the adrenaline of being a player.

As you can see, there will be options for all tastes, so tell us which one you are looking forward to the most.

