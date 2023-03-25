There are seven more games coming out of PS Plus Extra and Premium in April. None of the games coming out this time are major AAA titles. Instead, it’s a list of indie titles, including some released up to seven years ago.

As usual, once the games mentioned below are gone, they’re gone forever. They are not like the free monthly games of PS Plus of sony. You can’t add them to your library and just download them again later. games coming out of PS Plus in April:

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

gabbuchi

2Dark

The Wonderful 101 Remastered

Croixleur Sigma

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

As for what will come to replace the games, those titles have yet to be revealed. The latest games added to PS Plus Extra and Premium are tchia, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Untitled Goose Game, Rainbow Six Extraction among others.

