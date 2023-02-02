Although at the moment the games that will come to xbox game pass during February, yes it has been revealed the list of titles that, unfortunately, will have to leave the service in the coming days.

In the next two weeks, these are the games that will no longer be available on Xbox Game Pass:

-recompile

-Skul The Hero Slayer

-The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom

-besiege

-CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst

-Infernax

It is important to mention that, although there is no mention of a specific date at this time, the release of games usually occurs on the 15th and 30th of each month, so in two weeks we will have to say goodbye to these titles. Nevertheless, you can always choose to buy some of these experiences in the Microsoft Store at a 20% discount.

Editor’s Note:

Outside CrossfireX: Operation Catalyst, game that is not even that popular, there is no big loss this time around. After the arrival of Hi-Fi Rush a few days ago, expectations for Xbox and Game Pass for the rest of the year are quite high. It only remains for us to see if this will come to pass or not.

Via: Xbox