May has a wide variety of genres and styles of games on the way. You can get into the field later today, or soon you will be able to build a railway empire, collect monsters, embark on a magical world, or we can stop here and go directly to the games. These are the May games for xbox game pass.

FIFA 23 – console and PC – EA PLAY – available now

EASTERN EXORCIST – console and PC – May 18

GHOSTLORE – console – May 18

PLANET OF LANA –console and PC – May 23

CASSETTE BEASTS – console – May 25

MASSIVE CHALICE – cloud and console – May 25

RAILWAY EMPIRE 2 – cloud, console and PC – May 25

CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE – console and PC – May 30

Two DLCs will also be available:

SEA OF THIEVES: THE HOARDER’S HUNT – Available now

AGE OF EMPIRES II: DEFINITIVE EDITION – RETURN TO ROME – Available now

Two perks that are also already available right now:

FIFA 23 ULTIMATE TEAM PACK

SMITE X VSHOJO STARTER PACK

And finally, we remind you of the games that will leave the platform on May 31:

UNIVERSAL EUROPE – pc

EVIL GENIUS 2: WORLD DOMINATION – console, cloud and PC

FIFA 21 – console and PC – EA Play

FLOPPY KNIGHTS – console, cloud and PC

LAWN MOWING SIMULATOR – console, cloud and PC

Via: XboxNews

Editor’s note: Great variety this month for those who pay their Game Pass membership.