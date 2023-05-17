May has a wide variety of genres and styles of games on the way. You can get into the field later today, or soon you will be able to build a railway empire, collect monsters, embark on a magical world, or we can stop here and go directly to the games. These are the May games for xbox game pass.
FIFA 23 – console and PC – EA PLAY – available now
EASTERN EXORCIST – console and PC – May 18
GHOSTLORE – console – May 18
PLANET OF LANA –console and PC – May 23
CASSETTE BEASTS – console – May 25
MASSIVE CHALICE – cloud and console – May 25
RAILWAY EMPIRE 2 – cloud, console and PC – May 25
CHICORY: A COLORFUL TALE – console and PC – May 30
RAILWAY EMPIRE 2 – cloud, console and PC – May 25
Two DLCs will also be available:
SEA OF THIEVES: THE HOARDER’S HUNT – Available now
AGE OF EMPIRES II: DEFINITIVE EDITION – RETURN TO ROME – Available now
Two perks that are also already available right now:
FIFA 23 ULTIMATE TEAM PACK
SMITE X VSHOJO STARTER PACK
And finally, we remind you of the games that will leave the platform on May 31:
UNIVERSAL EUROPE – pc
EVIL GENIUS 2: WORLD DOMINATION – console, cloud and PC
FIFA 21 – console and PC – EA Play
FLOPPY KNIGHTS – console, cloud and PC
LAWN MOWING SIMULATOR – console, cloud and PC
Via: XboxNews
Editor’s note: Great variety this month for those who pay their Game Pass membership.
#games #coming #Xbox #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply