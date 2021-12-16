Xbox reduces the selection of games for the weekend to 2, but supplements it with an installment of an iconic franchise.

Xbox is giving us joy with more deliveries for December’s Xbox Live Gold, and now it is back with a new selection for its Free Play Days, a service in which users of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Y Xbox Live Gold they can try a few adventures each weekend. Although we are used to the company offering us three titles, this time it only leaves us 2 deliveries with which to invest the free time of the next days.

And it is that from Xbox they know that this week is a little special, since they tempt us with a powerful Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that will take us to the ancient Greece from the comfort of our sofa. Although the adventure of Kassandra and Alexios could give us to several days of intense gameIt should be noted that it continues to receive the most curious updates. After all, it seems that we will meet Eivor, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in a crossover that could be repeated in the future with other titles in the franchise.

But the service does not neglect its relationship with sports lovers, as it is a very present genre in their weekly selection of Free Play Days. On this occasion, Xbox lets us try dozens of experiences with Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, a title in which we can create our own athlete, customize their main skills and, of course, win medals in all possible competitions.

As I said: although this weekend is a bit different from what we know in the Xbox Free Play Days, there is no doubt that it will attract the attention of a good handful of players. Of course, the subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Y Xbox Live Gold They must remember that this opportunity does not last a lifetime, as they will only be able to play deliveries until Sunday, December 19.