Barely 48 hours have passed since King Charles III crowned himself King of the British Monarchy. A historic event followed in the United Kingdom, through the British channel BBC, by more than 15 million people. To this figure must be added the thousands of people who took to the streets of London to see the King’s parade firsthand. Three days of official events that ended with a national holiday Monday and this morning with The Big Help Out, the event in honor of volunteering. As a final touch to the celebrations, the British royal house has published through its social networks the official portrait of Carlos III as king. An image taken the same day of his coronation, on May 6, in the throne room of Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the sovereigns in London. Shortly after, the first official portrait of both monarchs has been released. Along with the photographs, a message in which the king has described the support received as “the greatest possible coronation gift”.

The photographer in charge of the official portrait of the crowned Carlos III has been, as was already known, Hugo Burnand. He was also in charge of capturing in images everything that happened on the day of the coronation. Closely linked to the British royal family, he also took the official photographs of Carlos and Camila that were published in the days prior to the ceremony. This is not the first time Burnand has worked alongside monarchs. His first commission was in April 2005, for the wedding between Carlos and Camila. It was also he who took the photographs at the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, in 2011. He was also in charge of the official portrait of Carlos for his 60th birthday.

In the photo released this Monday, Carlos III appears seated on the 1902 throne that George V and Queen Mary of Teck used in the coronation of Edward VII, and poses with three of the most important elements that he already used in the coronation ceremony. . These are secular as well as sacred objects, symbolizing the monarch’s service and responsibilities. Objects that have been used throughout the centuries and that her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, also wore in the official portrait after her coronation in June 1953.

On his head, the crown of the Imperial State – instead of that of Saint Edward, with which he was crowned at the abbey. A jewel embellished with 2,901 precious stones, and which is what Charles of England wore during the coronation procession, the parade through the streets of London that took him from Westminster to Buckingham Palace after the two-hour ceremony at the abbey . In his left hand he holds the orb of the sovereign. This piece was made of gold in the 17th century, and is divided into three sections with bands of precious stones symbolizing the three continents known in medieval times. Finally, in his right hand he shows the sovereign’s scepter with a cross, a piece that is embedded with one of the largest diamonds in the world, the Cullinan I, at 530.2 carats. This scepter represents the temporal power of the sovereign and is associated with good government. It was originally made for Carlos II, but has undergone a series of alterations; The most significant of these being the modification that was made in 1910, when the great Cullinan diamond was incorporated.

Official portrait of King Charles III and King Camilla, photographed in the throne room, released by Buckingham Palace. Hugo Burnand (AP)

Carlos III also wears the so-called Robe of Estate (tunic of goods). It is a garment made for the coronation of his grandfather, George VI, in 1937. It is made of purple silk and velvet embroidered with gold elements and finished with ermine fur. The same robe with which he, already crowned, he left Westminster Abbey.

Shortly after disseminating the photo of the king alone, they have published a second portrait in which Carlos III appears with Camila. A photo in which the queen poses standing in Buckingham’s Green Drawing Room and wears the crown of Mary of Teck with which she was crowned in Westminster Abbey and her Robe of Estate, made for the occasion. And accompanying the photograph, they wanted to send a message of thanks: “As the coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who helped make This is such a special occasion.”

Official portrait of Queen Camilla, released this Monday by Buckingham Palace. Hugo Burnand (AP)

And they continue: “We pay a special tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensure that the celebrations in London, Windsor and elsewhere were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. To those who joined in the celebrations—whether at home, at block parties and luncheons, or as volunteers in communities—we thank you, each and every one of you. Knowing that we have your support and encouragement, and witnessing your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest crowning gift possible as we now dedicate our lives to serving the people of the UK, Realms and Commonwealth. ”. The king signs his message as Charles R.

The family portrait taken in the throne room released by Buckingham Palace. From left to right: Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Bridget and Richard of Gloucester; Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, husband of Princess Anne (next to him); the kings Carlos III and Camila; William of England and his wife Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales; Sofia, Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Alexandra; and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh. Hugo Burnand (AP)

In the official portraits released this Monday, Carlos III once again makes it clear what the hard core of the British monarchy is. In the family photo, neither his youngest son Henry of England —who left London for California just after the coronation— nor his brother, Prince Andrew, removed from the public functions of the monarchy due to his friendship with the pedophile Jeffrey, do not appear. Epstein. Only active members of the royal family. Those who accompany the kings are the same members of the Windsors who already came out to greet Buckingham’s balcony on coronation day. In the official photo, next to the monarchs (in the center) appear, from left to right: the Duke of Kent, the Dukes of Gloucester, Princess Anne (Charles’ sister) and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, the princes of Wales, Prince Edward (also the king’s brother) and his wife Sofia, the new Dukes of Edinburgh and Princess Alexandra, the late Queen Elizabeth’s 86-year-old cousin (and who sat next to Harry at the ceremony in Westminster) .