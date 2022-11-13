As the Spanish Heart Foundation (FEC) warns, a significant percentage of the population in Spain has cholesterol levels above normal. A study by the Spanish Society of Cardiology (SEC) states that 20% of people over 18 years of age have it above 250 mg/dl, which is considered an excessive value for health. Very high levels that produce hypercholesterolemia and increase the risk of suffering a myocardial infarction.

Diet is a determining factor in maintaining good cholesterol levels. There are other important factors that allow the increase of cholesterol in the body such as: liver diseases, endocrine and kidney diseases, along with the administration of certain drugs and genetic predisposition to hypercholesterolemia, according to the FEC. These latter circumstances cannot be changed. However, to reduce blood cholesterol or prevent it from reaching dangerous levels, the most effective thing is to eat a healthy diet and exercise. Two aspects that are in your hand.

Although exercising or not smoking is important, diet is crucial to combat this pathology. So this lifestyle change starts with knowing which foods to avoid if you have high cholesterol. We must avoid those whose composition incorporate abundant fat that is harmful to the heart, that is, fats of animal origin and saturated fats.

Foods to avoid in your diet



– Whole milk. The fats in these products can increase cholesterol levels. One solution if you want to continue drinking milk and dairy products is to choose skimmed dairy products.

– Butter. This widely used product for breakfast includes saturated fats, so it is recommended to avoid its consumption. You can replace it with olive oil on your toast.

– Fatty meats. If you are looking to reduce cholesterol you should eat less red meat, a meat on which the World Health Organization has already warned to limit its consumption. The meat that comes from duck, lamb or pork, beef and suckling pig are the ones that contain the most fat on the market. But this does not mean that all the meat that comes from these animals is not recommended, since depending on its cut it will have more or less fat. The Spanish Heart Foundation advises replacing it with lean meats with little fat: skinless chicken, rabbit, turkey, and pork loin, leg and tenderloin.

– Sausages. You should avoid eating deli meats and deli meats as much as possible if you cannot completely eliminate them from your diet, as they are a great source of saturated or trans fat.

– Egg yolks. Although the egg itself is not a food that can increase cholesterol levels, the Spanish Heart Foundation recommends avoiding eating the yolk.

– Commercial fries and industrial pastries. Bag chips, snacks, and any product such as buns, cookies or ice cream should be ruled out not only if you have high cholesterol. These products are not healthy at all. Opt for other healthier options if you want to enjoy chocolate or satisfy your hunger between meals.

– Dishes already prepared. Frozen foods or any dish sold for immediate consumption are ultra-processed foods. What is known as ‘fast food’ or fast food such as hamburgers, pizzas, or batters should be eliminated as they contain trans fats, sugars and refined flours.

-Alcohol. Alcoholic beverages considerably activate cholesterol in the body. Therefore, it is best not to drink any alcohol since it is not a food that provides any nutrients.

– Refreshments. Sugary drinks also stimulate cholesterol production. They are totally substitutable products for water or natural juice.