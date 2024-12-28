The Mediterranean diet is naturally rich in this substance: we are talking about fibers, a rather heterogeneous group of nutrients. As Harvard reminds us, these are molecules such as cellulose, resistant starch, pectin, lignin, inulin and guar gum, grouped collectively by sharing certain characteristics: they have a plant origin and are indigestible. They are macronutrients (carbohydrates to be precise), although lignin does not belong to this class and is made up of phenolic compounds. They enjoy a good reputation (very good to tell the truth) both among nutritionists and in the world of marketing to promote this or that product. They are frequently advertised as regulators of intestinal transit; After all, this is one of its most well-known (beneficial) characteristics.

Why fiber is good for health

“Fibers can be considered mild laxatives,” Laura Rossi, a researcher at CREA (Center for Research in Food and Nutrition), explains to WIRED, “one of the most direct effects linked to their intake is, in fact, to promote the increase of the fecal mass, making it more fluid. In this way, they can combat constipation, relieving the feeling of discomfort and bloating. But, at the same time, by stimulating evacuation, fiber favors the elimination of all dietary residues that need to be eliminated and that could not be eliminated in any other way.” By promoting intestinal transit, fibers actually exert another of their best-known health benefits: “By accelerating fecal transit, fibers also help reduce the intake of certain substances and this can be advantageous in some cases: for example , fibers can reduce sugar and cholesterol intake,” adds Rossi. Of course, this is not a free pass to eat a diet that includes as much sugar as fiber. “Rather, let’s say that they are especially useful for people who need to control their sugar and lipid profile,” the researcher clarifies.

However, this effect risks becoming harmful when the needs are different, as is the case with children. “Too much fiber in young children can actually limit their intake of certain nutrients,” Rossi continues. “An example? “The consumption of whole-grain crackers with milk, which could hinder calcium intake.” It is no coincidence that the recommendations for the adult population are to consume at least 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day but for children the amount is reduced. The SINU (Italian Society of Human Nutrition) speaks of 8.4 g/1000 kcal for the developmental age.

Another of the best-known positive effects of dietary fiber is related to its eutrophic effect on the intestinal bacteria that feed on it, Rossi continues. “Fiber is responsible for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome and overall health. We know that a healthy microbiome is related to the prevention of various diseases, from cardiovascular diseases to some forms of cancer, such as colorectal cancer.”

What foods are richest in fiber

“The recommended amounts refer to fiber in general, both soluble and insoluble, and can be ensured by following some general rules, such as eating about 400 grams of fruits and vegetables and consuming approximately half of the cereals in the form of whole grains.” Whole grains, fruits and vegetables, but also legumes and nuts, are the food categories to focus on to ensure a complete supply of fiber, in accordance with the principles of the Mediterranean diet, which is based largely on plants (with benefits also for the environment).

What are the foods richest in fiber? CREA’s Alimentinutrizione.it portal offers some advice. For example, foods such as wheat bran, pepper, various legumes (such as carob, peas, pistachios, broad beans, chickpeas and lentils) and chestnuts top the list of foods richest in total fiber.