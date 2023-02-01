Today has been something strong for the fans of DCsince the plans that the new CEO’s of the company have in the part of the movies were announced, peter safran Y James Gunn. This implied the new title of the next film of Batmanas well as the plans that they have scheduled for the universe of tapes that will have Superman to open the way.

However, there was also talk of some series in between that the company itself announced. Gunn. These are the following:

–Creature Commandos

– Waller

– Lanterns

–Paradise Lost

– Booster Gold

It is worth mentioning that some will have classic two-dimensional animation, something that may not add much to the movie universe, but it does have the approval of the directors. There will also be live action, where the actress will return Viola Daviswho at the time played Amanda Waller in suicide squad as well as in peacemaker.

Via: redc

Editor’s note: This change in the DC universe could be for the better, since an interconnected world is being sought, but it seems that at least with the series there will be things outside the timeline. Something that will also happen with Joker 2 and The Batman: Part II.