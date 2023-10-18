By now we are more than used to using smart assistants at home through the television, speakers or mobile phone. And we know exactly what we can do with them: ask general questions, ask them to control home automation devices, make a shopping list, play music or summarize the news of the day, among others. But are they useful in other places such as the car?

The truth is that, for some time now, the most modern vehicles have incorporated Android Auto either Apple CarPlay, which turn the car into an extension of the mobile phone (with all the possibilities that implies, including access to apps and voice control). But it is not the only alternative to have an intelligent assistant when traveling: some companies have been presenting devices for some time that transform any car into an intelligent one that can be controlled by voice; In my opinion, useful almost exclusively in vehicles that do not have voice assistants already integrated. Anker and JBL They were two of the pioneers, with the Roav Volt and Link Drive models respectively equipped with Google Assistant. AND amazon would arrive shortly after with its Echo Auto and Alexa.

Your applications

We have tested the second generation of this gadget, which has allowed us to know what exactly we can do with a smart assistant in the car. These are the most interesting points:

Find my car. It’s my favorite feature. During device configuration it asks you if you want to activate this function (the essential thing is to always give location permissions). From there, Amazon periodically collects the data and when asked from anywhere “Alexa, where is my car?”, it shows you the exact point. You can also make the query from the app itself.

Ask it to play songs, music from specific groups and playlists from streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, Apple Music… Also audio books (with Audible), podcasts (iVoox) or the radio (TuneIn). And always listen to them from the vehicle’s own speakers.

Control home automation devices. Although at first glance controlling home appliances from the car may not seem interesting, I have found certain uses useful, such as regulating the temperature before arriving – for which you must have a connected thermostat or air conditioning system – or, Above all, ask that the garage door be opened when we are arriving home, as long as it is also home automation.

As a road assistant, asking about the traffic status, the weather when you arrive, any curiosity… In the settings you can choose which map service to use (Apple Maps, Google Maps, Waze) and it also guides you to the destination, but it does it exclusively with voice commands; To see the image you have to use the mobile screen.

To make hands-free calls. In this case, both to the contacts on the mobile phone itself and to those who have Alexa devices. And as a complement, also call directly to the smart speakers installed in the home or leave messages on them.

And its installation?

It is quite simple – just plug it into a USB port or the car cigarette lighter, link it via Bluetooth or cable to the speakers and configure it from the Alexa app -, keep in mind that it always works together with the mobile phone, from which it obtains the Internet connection is essential for its operation, and it is not compatible with all vehicles (here you can consult the list).

