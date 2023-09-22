













Magical girl anime have a very special touch, focus on little girls who obtain magical and supernatural powers from somewhere (explained or not); After that they acquire a commitment and responsibility for that power. The girls are the chosen ones and try to combat the evils of the world in a sisterhood that will prosper as well as the power of each one.

The best magical girl anime

Sakura Card Captor

Sakura Card Captor It is a classic delivery, it has a deep world that precedes it and that continues in a magical and rugged movement. This series belongs to the CLAMP universe, it is one of its best-known and warmest titles.

A new manga installment titled Clear Card It is in its final arc, it is the sequel to the original story; and launched a first serialization.

The series follows the story of Sakura Kinomoto, a little girl who finds a book of letters in her father’s library, although she has no idea what they are. When she opens it, the letters escape because they are magical. After this, she will have the task of gathering them again, with the help of gadgets and bewitching companions.

Although the story seems tender and not very dangerous, there is much more than we could imagine.

Sakura Card Captor It is a very special anime, and the little magical girl is a great icon.

sailor Moon

sailor Moon It is a great success of the genre, it has been very popular and has even achieved updated remakes with beautiful animation. The story follows a group of girls who fight to defend the Earth.

Magical girls have powers granted to them by the moon, and they will fight with everything they have while also consolidating their romantic lives and prioritizing their priorities, depending on the girl in question.

sailor Moon It is a classic anime from the 90s that could renew its vibe with the release of the last film that will end the contemporary remake.

Puella Madoka Magica

It is a really sophisticated magical girl anime, it is based on light novels but it managed to break the paradigms of the genre. Magical girls are cute but destined for endless suffering.

The work had an excellent reception and even allowed for the renewal of installments of films that narrate events in inside and sequel formats. The animation is excellent and the narration allows you to elaborate dark thoughts and more philosophical issues.

A new movie was announced for the winter of 2024 and it was reported that this will end the adventures of the magical girls who, however, will travel a long path that will be painful and frustrating.

Madoka It is the essential anime that renewed the freshness of magical girls.

The magical warriors

A mature magical girl anime, but not as impressively stress-inducing as Madoka, is one from CLAMP. The magical warriors It is a classic title and tells the adventures of some saviors of the Earth who will make astral trips to help the queen of another world.

In other words, They are completely ordinary girls on Earth, but their destiny is linked to greatness elsewherewhich are literally from another world.

The CLAMP universe is amazing and its titles always have dense nods towards the ghostly, and about human sensitivity and perception. There are no limits to reality. This CLAMP adventure is glorious for cementing part of its narrative universe, plus, of course, it is entertaining and charismatic.

Mawaru Penguindrum

Himari Takakura, uA girl with an incurable disease has a couple of brothers who adore herTherefore, when they allow her to leave the hospital, everyone gets very excited and goes to the aquarium, so that the little girl can see the beautiful penguins that she adores so much.

However, a terrorist attack will be fatal for her, and she will lose her life, while the boys are still trying to process the loss, His sister rises from the dead thanks to a mysterious hat who in exchange for saving or extending his sister’s life, asks the boys for a favor.

The characters will begin a strange search in an unusual world. Different types will be presented with heartbreaking and traumatic stories. However, it is somewhat unexpected because the animation seems very sweet, at the end of the day it is a magical girl anime.

About magical girl anime

Magic is a very extensive topic from historical issues and social implications; It is also really vast in terms of development possibilities. This type of fiction can be really fascinating, magical girls bring a more marked aura about the fantastic world and position the girls’ place in it.

Source: Studio Shaft

These types of protagonists (and their cast) usually have multiple facets, but they manage to be recognized for their strengths and the skills they try to solidify and improve. They are warrior women who fight to protect the world from darkness and disaster.

Thanks to them we know that, Although power implies risks, time and energy, there is always time and place to have an excellent outfit and a playful vibe full of love and community.

The magical girl genre has many interesting aspects due to the social implications from the narrative. However, this selection goes a little further, I consider, because They are anime installments that emerge from a more intense darkness.

Yes, magical girls come in different colors and show us that just as there is an infinite palette of bright colors, there are also shades of black in the world.

