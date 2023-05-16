After the withdrawal of the Belgian Remco Evenepoel by covid-19he Italy spin takes a new path and this Tuesday begins the second week of competition, focused on various duels and whose main protagonist will be Cousin Roglic.

Evenepeol won the time trial last Sunday, but hours later withdrew from the competition, testing positive for covid-19, which is the other great enemy of the peloton.

(Shakira: reveal new photos of her luxurious mansion in Miami, in which Piqué does not enter)

(Covid brings the Giro d’Italia to its knees, these are the new measures)

These are the keys to the ‘new’ Giro, in which the Colombians also have a say in Khco.

1. A more interesting career

That Remco Evenepoel has left due to covid-19 leaves the race more open. Nor is it the end. Yes, it is a big loss, it showed super conditions, but that it is not there makes the Giro more interesting, because now there are more candidates in the fight for the title and nobody has to keep anything. We no longer have to wait to see what crumbs the Belgian and Primoz Roglic left, because that fight, for the moment, was postponed.

2. Roglic is the favourite, but…

Evenepoel’s first leg opens the doors for Roglic, who has not been so fine in the first week and faces this second part as the favourite. In his favor he has that he will no longer have a rival with the Belgian and that this lowers his pressure a bit. He has not been so good in the two time trials and has done work at height in the mountains, that will be his strength. He has the golden opportunity to finally win the Giro, but he won’t have it easy.

3. The Ineos carry a lot of danger

With the new general, Ineos is the team that must put Roglic against the wall. It has Geraint Thomas, first overall, and has to Tao Geoghegan in the third square and only five seconds behind his partner. Who will be the leader? A question without an answer, but it is clear that the British have two strong men to fight for the title and they are the only ones who can fight it.

Photo: See also La Alcayna will have a bike lane and a new pedestrian promenade Marco Bertorello. AFP

And what do the others play?

We looked at the new general classification, and while there are people close to Thomas, Roglic and Geoghegan, it doesn’t seem like the Joao Almeida, Andreas Leknessund and Alexsandr Vlasov, to name the three closest, have something to do in front of them. However, we must not forget that something happens every day in the Giro, it is a surprise race, and that covid-19 continues to haunt the peloton.

5. Colombia, in the hands of Buitrago

Rigoberto Urán’s retirement only confirms that Colombian cycling in the event is subject to what he does Santiago Buitrago, who was the card from before the start. The third week, that of the great mountain, will be key for him, but we must not rule out Einer Rubioa cyclist who has already matured, a great climber and who can give one or another positive result in the finals on the hill.

(Seven teams for three places: accounts to classify the home runs of the League)

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel