The submarine that left on Sunday for an expedition to the wreck of the Titanic is still missing. These are the five passengers whose lives are now feared.

Hamish Harding (58)

Harding is a well-known aviation businessman, pilot and adventurer. He lives in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and is an advisor in the purchase of aircraft, among other things. He himself announced on Instagram that he is participating in the Titanic expedition and has previously participated in several spectacular explorations, such as a dive into the 11-kilometer-deep Mariana Trench (near the Philippines) and a space journey in 2022. Harding was also on board of the flight mission One More Orbit of 2019, which set a record for the fastest circumnavigation of the Earth by aircraft over both geographic poles. “Due to Newfoundland’s worst winter in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed mission to Titanic in 2023,” one of his recent posts read. Hamish can’t sit still. When he’s not working hard, he’s exploring,” said Jannicke Mikkelson, an explorer and friend of the millionaire.

Hamish Harding a few days prior to his Titanic expedition. © Private image



Shahzada Dawood (48) and Suleman Dawood (19)

Shahzada Dawood is a Pakistani businessman who takes the plunge with his son Suleman. Shahzada is the Vice Chairman of one of Pakistan’s largest conglomerates, Engro Corporation, with investments in fertilizers, vehicle manufacturing, energy and digital technologies. He is listed online as a contributor to the SETI Institute, a California non-profit research organization on “extraterrestrial life and intelligence in the universe.” According to his biography on the website, he has a master’s degree in Global Textile Marketing. Dawood is a British citizen and lives in England with his wife, Christine, and children Suleman and Alina. The entrepreneur is known to King Charles and works with charitable organizations such as the Prince’s Trust International and The British Asian Trust. Shahzada’s interests include wildlife photography, gardening and “exploring natural habitats,” while son Suleman is a fan of science fiction literature, according to a statement from the Dawood Group.

See also The Debate - Is the global economic recovery threatened by the Omicron variant?

Shahzada Dawood (right) and son Suleman. ©AFP



Paul Henry Nargeolet (77)

Nargeolet is a retired French naval commander who was previously both a deep-sea diver and minesweeper captain. He is known in his own country as ‘Monsieur Titanic’, the French expert on the Titanic. He has visited the wreck of the Titanic several times and was also involved in the first expedition in 1987. In a 2020 interview with France Bleu radio, he spoke about the dangers of scuba diving and said: “I am not afraid to die. going, I think it will happen someday.” In an interview with an Irish newspaper he recently said: “If you are 11 meters or 11 kilometers down and something bad happens the result is the same. When you’re in really deep water, you’re dead before you even realize anything is happening, so it’s just not a big deal.”

Paul Henry Nargeolet. ©AFP



Stockton Rush (61)

Rush is a co-founder of tour operator OceanGate and is part of the expedition as a crew member. Rush is also a co-founder of the OceanGate Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing new technologies to bear on discoveries in marine science, history and archaeology. He was once the youngest pilot (18) to obtain a license to fly a DC-8. “Part of what we’re doing is making people realize that most of human history has been underwater,” he said in an interview. The wealthy businessman was discredited because of a statement about safety rules. During the construction of Cyclops 1, an earlier version of the now-missing submarine, he had refused official inspection because his craft had “innovative features that fell outside existing standards.”

See also Putin will discuss with the Security Council measures to improve fire safety

Stockton Rush. © AP



And what is OceanGate?

Founded in 2009, OceanGate is based in Everett, Washington State. The company supplies submersibles for scientific, commercial, tourist, industrial and military expeditions. The board recently announced a next generation of manned submersibles and launch pads “to increase access to the deep ocean to as much as 13,000 feet.” Tourists pay the equivalent of 230,000 euros per person for a trip with, for example, the Titan, which is equipped for the deepest journeys. Other submarines such as Cyclops 1 and Antipodes descend to a depth of 500 and 200 meters respectively. OceanGate has successfully completed more than 14 expeditions and more than 200 dives in the Pacific, Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, according to its own website. “After each mission, the team reviews and updates procedures as part of an ongoing commitment to evolve and ensure operational safety.”

Banging sounds heard during search for submarine Titan: ‘Hope for survivors’

See also Brazil has 81.67% of the population with at least one dose of the vaccine against covid - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Underwater sounds described as “thumping” have been heard during the search for the submarine that went missing on Sunday while diving to the wreck of the Titanic. A Canadian plane has observed the underwater sounds, the US Coast Guard confirms. If the passengers are still alive, they can do little more than wait and pray that they will be rescued quickly, says Johan Kragten (70), who sank in a submarine in 1973 and barely survived.