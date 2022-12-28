The average height above sea level is 840 meters, and on the American continent there are five countries that exceed this figure by more than a hundred meters.

This happens because of the Andes mountains that raises enormous mountains to heights that challenge the ability of human beings to conquer them.

The Andes mountain range is the longest on the planet, it has a hundred peaks that exceed six thousand meters in height and extends throughout the Americas for seven thousand kilometers in length.

The countries that experience the challenges of the mountain range the most are Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, which touch some of its highest, most extreme and dangerous points.

5. Mexico

Mexico is the fifth highest country in the Americas. Its average height is 1,111 meters above sea level and it has peaks such as Citlaltépetl Iztaccíhuatl and Popocatépetl that exceed five thousand meters in height.

The latter has been in the news in recent days as it is an active volcano that registered an explosion last Monday, alerting the citizens of the neighboring city of Puebla.

Popocatepetl, in Mexico. Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE

It is estimated that 85 percent of the country is formed from mountain ranges, three of these (the aforementioned) exceed five thousand meters, eight reach four thousand meters and 28 three thousand meters.

The mountainous area of ​​Mexico covers the center and south of the country, leaving a small percentage of plains in the north of the country and in the Gulf of California.

4. Ecuador

Despite its size, since it is the country with the smallest territory on the list, Ecuador is the fourth country with the highest average altitude on the continent, Well, with an average height of 1,117 meters, it is slightly higher than Mexico.

However, Ecuador has six peaks that exceed the surprising height of five thousand meters above sea level. These are the El Altar Volcano, Antisana Volcano, Cayambe Volcano, Antisana Volcano and Cotopaxi Volcano.

The snow-capped Cotopaxi volcano seen from the entrance to the Natural Park of the same name. Photo: Juan David López M. / TIME.

In fact, the highest peak in the country, Chimborazo, exceeds an amazing six thousand meters in height, is one of the highest peaks in the world and has the merit of being the furthest point from the center of the earth, due to to the oval shape of the planet.

3. Bolivia

You might think that Bolivia is the winning country on this list. However, it is not so. Bolivia ranks third in the most mountainous countries of the continent with an average height of 1,192 meters above sea level.

It has thirteen peaks that exceed six thousand meters in height, among them the most prominent are the extinct volcano Illimani, with 6,438 meters; the mountain of Huayna Potosi, with 6,088 meters; and the snow-capped Illampu, with 6,485 meters.

Likewise, these snow-capped mountains have been used by the country to enrich its tourist offer, this is the case of Nevado Charquini, which offers dazzling arctic landscapes that give the illusion of being in the north of the planet.

This snow peak reaches 5,390 meters at its highest point and represents a danger of arrival as high as its neighbors.

2.Peru



The second country with the highest, most extreme and challenging mountains on the continent is Peru, with an average height far from Bolivia, who follows him on the list. The Peruvian territory has an average of 1,555 meters, 363 meters more than the previous country.

Huascarán National Park (Peru).

The passage of the Andes mountain range through Peru stands out because it is one of its widest points. The mountain range occupies a large part of Peru and widens towards the left edge of the territory, occupying most of the country’s important cities.

Some of its most surprising peaks are the snow-capped Huascarán, the highest in the country at 6,768 meters; the snow-capped Yerupajá, with 6,635 meters; and the extra-volcanic complex of Coropuna, with 6,425 meters.

The ruins of Machu Picchu.

Peru has also taken advantage of its unique mountains, as it has become a very popular tourist attraction in the country to visit its imposing mountains, as well as its largest tourist attraction and World Heritage Site Machu Pichu, which is 2,430 meters above sea level. height hidden among its mountains.

1.Chili

With an average height of 1,871 meters above sea level, Chile is recognized as the country with the highest and highest mountains in the entire continent.

In part of its territory is the Aconcagua mountain, the highest in America with 6,960 meters high. And although its peak is in Argentine territory, a large part of the base is in Chile.

Yesterday, from the window of the plane, I took a photo of what I think was Aconcagua… But I failed geography in 3rd grade and I traced the sums in 2nd grade, so it could perfectly be a random mountain in the Andes. pic.twitter.com/BCVZDKCSs0 —Carolina🍷 (@Bellealouette) February 2, 2022

Different snow-capped peaks give Chileans credit for living in the highest country in the region, among them are Nevado Ojos del Salado, with 6,891 meters; the Nevado Tres Cruces, with 6,758 meters; and the Llullaillaco Volcano, with 6,739 meters above sea level.

Did you know that Chile has the highest volcano in the world? The snow-capped Ojos del Salado volcano in the Atacama, at 6,891 meters, is the second highest peak in South America. Unknown beauty, help with a RT so that more people find out. pic.twitter.com/aNYooeFozT — Alberto Larraín (@albertolarrains) May 5, 2019

The country has 37 peaks that exceed 6,000 meters in height, a figure unmatched by other countries in the region, as well as dozens of enormous mountain peaks that are over 4,000 meters above sea level.

Chile is made up of 67 percent of mountainous systems and is characterized by the fact that its mountains extend the length of the entire country, which seems to delimit the border with Argentina.

And Colombia?

Colombia is in eleventh place on the list, with an average height of 593 meters. With an area of ​​1,139 million square kilometers, the country is crossed by the Andes mountain range, divided into the western mountain range that extends bordering Cali and Medellín.

The plant, which with more than 1,000 kilometers has Nevado del Huila and Nevado del Ruiz, as well as the cities of Ibagué and Manizales. Finally, the eastern one, where the Sierra Nevada del Cocuy and the Sumapaz Páramo rest, surrounds the capital Bogotá and extends to the north of the country.

The Nevado del Ruiz volcano is the most representative of the volcanoes and snow-capped peaks in the country. Photo: Jhon Jairo Bonilla / Archive EL TIEMPO

The highest Colombian peaks are Pico Cristóbal Colón in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, Nevado del Huila in the central Cordillera and Ritacuba Blanco in the eastern cordillera belonging to the department of Boyacá.

