The leading supermarket chain in Spain, Mercadona, has around 8,000 different references. Among its varied offer there are also healthy products, some of optimal quality.
That is what the nutritionist thinks Adrián Díazwhich in social networks is known as @Donsacarino. This young man has shared a video in which he has which are the five best healthy products in the Valencian chain.
To prepare your list, Díaz has taken into account factors such as The nutritional value of the productthe value for money and the absence of unnecessary ingredients in it.
The five best healthy products in Mercadona
- Cottage cheese (1.24 euros): Adrián Díaz highlights its high protein content and its low caloric contribution.
- Yogurt (1.41 euros) and protein milk (1.30 euros): According to Díaz, both products offer an amount of protein four times higher than their normal versions without unnecessary additives.
- MUSTLI Crunchy without added sugars (2 euros): It is sweetened with corn fiber and achicoria and provides 23 grams of fiber per 100 grams.
- Fiber and sesame bread (1.20 euros): It brings a lot of fiber (24 g per 100 g), which makes it very indicated for low carbohydrate diets and as a satiating option.
- Whole wheat saved (1.35 euros): It also has a high fiber content and few carbohydrates and is an ideal alternative to traditional flours.
