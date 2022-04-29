The management of Marcelo Michel Leaño at the head of Chivas de Guadalajara did not have what was expected. The young Mexican strategist was never able to decipher the key for the Sacred Flock to improve on the field of play. In mid-April, the coach was fired from the rojiblanco club after poor results, specifically a resounding defeat against Rayados de Monterrey. After his departure and the arrival of Ricardo Cadena, Chiverío has improved considerably.
According to recent reports, the rojiblanca board is leading a process to redefine its project for the next tournaments. For this objective, the team would be carrying out a clean to cement its sports project and has already dispensed with the services of two elements that were trusted by Marcelo Michel Leaño.
According to a report from the TV Azteca network, Alfredo Jáuregui and Héctor Quintero Morones, who served as assistant and goalkeeping coach, respectively, were liquidated from Chivas de Guadalajara. In the same vein, Paulo César ‘Tilón’ Chávez was reassigned as an assistant for Tapatío, a subsidiary team of the rojiblancos in the Expansion League.
The rojiblanco team has shown great improvement since the arrival of Ricardo Cadena on the bench. Chivas has three consecutive victories in Liga MX and is very close to getting its place in the playoffs, although it still dreams of being among the first four places in the general table with an unlikely combination of results.
This Friday the Flock will face Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Guadalajara is in seventh place in the table, while Rayos are in ninth place.
