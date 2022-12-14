Wednesday, December 14, 2022
These are the first two millionaire casualties for 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in Sports
Millionaires vs. Pereira

Millionaires vs. Pereira

Photo:

Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Millionaires vs. Pereira

With the recent hiring of Fernando Uribe and Leonardo Castro, they will not have two attackers.

Through a statement on its website, the blue club confirmed the departure of the Venezuelan Richard Celis and Diego Herazo. Both attackers had a constant participation in 2022 in Millionaires.

“With a view to what will be our 2023, the team carried out a week of physical work from December 5 to 10, leaving the base of the Preseason that will begin on Tuesday, January 3 in Bogotá and will continue in USA within the framework of the “Duel of Millionaires” in which we will face Argentine river plate“said the Argentine club.

He also added that: “The players Diego Herazo and Richard Celiswho ended their contract in December 2022, They will not continue in the institution. We appreciate your commitment, professionalism and dedication and wish you the best success in your career.”

Diego Herazo scored three goals in the second season of the BetPlay League and Richard Celis none, since he did not have a constant participation in the tournament.

SPORTS WRITING

