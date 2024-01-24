When Sam Altman, co-founder of OpenAI, was in Madrid in May of last year, he said a phrase that seemed like an exaggeration: “With artificial intelligence there will be $1 billion companies run by a single person.” His prophecy has not yet been fulfilled, but there are already mini start-ups who see that future. For example, in Murcia.

On November 28, Javi López and Emilio Nicolás launched MagnificAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) application that allows you to improve resolution and retouch images in a way and at a speed that was difficult to conceive until now. In just a month and a half they have 400,000 registered users, of which a small percentage pays three subscription options ranging from 37 to 275 euros. They have achieved comments on X from Elon Musk and praise from digital artist Beeple, author of one of the most expensive digital pieces in history.

This story could be anyone else's start-up, except it's not. “A few years ago, just two of us would not have been able to set up something like this,” says López, 42, in conversation by video call from Murcia, where they are based in a coworking local. “Now there are a series of advantages that artificial intelligence gives you, that make an abysmal difference and that make you go at the speed of light, and at the same time the world is so interconnected, that anything can go viral overnight. tomorrow”.

López and Nicolás proposed three founding mantras that were not easy to maintain a few years ago: “Zero equipment, zero investment and do not give away the product,” says López. “How long are we going to want to extend that over time? We will extend the investment as long as we can, that is bootstrapping [término de negocios referido a empezar con pocos recursos] death level. Equipment? Sooner or later it will be necessary. But big teams wear out a lot. There are many people with many different types of problems and you take it home with you. However, being in front of a computer with GPT-4 is more bearable,” he explains.

This initial virality is also linked to the interest that generative AI has aroused. Its success for now is not only in using tools that did not exist recently, but also in offering new services to many people eager to explore this technology. López explains: “Customers are from all over the world, only 5% are Spanish, and that is very noticeable in the income.” The businessman adds that, in addition, it has helped them “to have all the tailwind that AI represents and, within AI, generative AI, which not only has a tailwind, is a hurricane that drives you. You spread the sails and you fly away.”

López explains what he felt when Elon Musk responded to him in reason appeared in his timeline and he made that meme so well known on the internet, which I think comes from the time of blade runner. That also pushed us a little more.” Beeple also wrote to him privately that he used the tool daily: “I think he now uses it in all his work, because I have already accustomed my eye to identifying if something has been done with Magnific, I already see certain patterns.” He cannot give many details about the relationship with Hollywood, but they showed him the use in a film shot by “a hyper-famous actor and a director hypermega famous,” he says.

López already founded Erasmusu in 2008, a community on-line of international students, which he sold a few years later and where he ended up leaving in 2021. He then began a sabbatical season, with his trips and other entertainment. Until Dall-E 2, the second version of the OpenAI tool that creates images from text, came out in 2022. He saw that it was promising and dedicated the free hours he had to it. He posted his AI experiments and games on his Twitter accounts in Spanish and English, where he cultivated a community related to generative AI. “I was having a great time, I would have even been paying to do what I did, which was enjoy, experiment and play,” he says. Thanks to that kind of motivated relaxation, the idea for MagnificAI arose: “If I hadn't had the time to play, I wouldn't have found the key.”

In the summer of 2023 he spoke with Nicolás about his idea. But they didn't get serious to work until October 2023. In just over a month, they had a product. They did not go with many pretensions: “In our heads this was going to be temporary self-employment, a toy, a personal project, but it has exploded, we did not expect it. I think it is really easy for many, with current technologies, to assemble them. They're like Lego pieces and suddenly you say 'what a cool castle I've made,'” he says.

The feeling of being in a new era is perhaps hasty, but López has few doubts: “The impression of the last couple of years is that this seems like the year 2000 again, but instead of being 18 years old, in my case, and not having participated in that, now I am 42 and I have had to live it, fortunately, with a lot of free time,” he explains.

MagnificAI uses the open Stable Diffusion model. From tests and tweaks, López saw that if he coupled things, changed parameters or modified the source code, something came out that could become the seed of a new product. “We can't comment much on those details, that's the secret,” he adds.

Javier López and Emilio Nicolás. ALFONSO DURAN

Its primary users are people who already work with images, from film production to illustrations or design, and need it to improve the resolution of their final drafts. López explains: “The majority use it for last Mille. Imagine someone who comes from interior design architecture, has a render and you don't feel like spending hours with lighting or textures. Then MagnificAI passes him and leaves it to him nickel-plated”. The idea is innovative enough to require a new name: “It is a new business vertical that is the upscaling [mejora de resolución] reimaginative,” he says. AI helps “reimagine” the original image and enhance it with specific text requests.

Among those who contact them, many have ideas about how they could continue to grow. But it is not easy. At the moment they have work left to be able to apply MagnificAI to video or video games: “Some tell us that if we had this for video we would be worth a billion. But the video is much more complex. Or that if we had it for real-time video games as the last layer, we would be worth 2,000 million. I tell them that now, and that if I had a flying car it would have antigravity,” he jokes.

Just as AI has been a great driver for López and Nicolás's product, it is also a great driver for their hypothetical competitors: “We have competition, although I don't think they do it at our level yet. On the other hand, we know that our defensive moat is not very wide, we don't freak out. We are not scientists, we are not mathematicians. We understand that, sooner or later, only the enlargement of images has its days numbered,” adds López.

They do not rule out the idea of ​​a sale and continue working within, as they did with Erasmusu: “If it is purchased on economically acceptable terms Half well and it is with a company that values ​​us and wants us to continue working on what we are doing, even in MagnificAI itself, of course. “We don’t have an American mentality of waiting for this to be worth $3 billion in valuation rounds and a team of 400 people,” he says.

López believes, deep down, that they will not be the only ones who have found this new path in the age of AI: “I think that in the next 10 years we will see start-ups sole proprietors or less than five people, which are almost the same, billing 1,000 million; Not that they are unicorns with a valuation of one billion, but that they will actually make that amount.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_