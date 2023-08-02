Shigeru Miyamotoone of the most legendary names in the video game industry, has been the genius behind some of the most beloved and recognized franchises of Nintendo. Among the numerous creations of his, one that stands out for its popularity and legacy is the iconic plumber Mario. Recently, the first sketches of the character and some initial concepts of his debut game in the series have been shared on social networks. NESrevealing the fascinating evolution of the plumber and his world.

The first sketches of Mariowhich have now been made public, offer a fascinating look into the creative process of miyamoto. In these sketches we can see simple lines that mark Mario’s pose that Miyamoto later adapted to the limited pixel graphics of the time.

In addition to character sketches, concepts have also been revealed for how some gameplay mechanics and cutscenes would work in Super Mario Bros. These concepts offer a privileged view of how miyamoto and his team tackled technical and creative challenges to bring to life a world full of surprises and challenges. From level design to interactions with enemies and environmental elements, every detail has been carefully thought out to ensure a unique gaming experience.

The title that debuted the plumber on the Nintendo NESknown simply as “Super Mario Bros.“, was a resounding success that forever changed the video game industry. With its innovative game mechanics, inventive levels, and charismatic characters, the game became a cultural phenomenon and laid the foundation for future installments in the franchise.

Via: nintenderos