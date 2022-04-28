Now that the new Ford Ranger has been unveiled, as has the Raptor, it’s almost time for Volkswagen to unveil the new Amarok. The new pickup from Volkswagen was developed in collaboration with Ford and is technically largely the same as the Ford Ranger. The German brand sent some photos into the world of the new Volkswagen Amarok in the loose sand.

Volkswagen confirms that the Amarok will have five different engine options. One is a petrol version and the other four are diesels. The engines measure from 2 liters to 3 liters, the latter of which will be a V6. There will be versions with rear-wheel drive and versions with four-wheel drive.

What engines does the new Volkswagen Amarok use?

According to the Australian drive In the case of the four-cylinder, the Amarok uses Ford’s diesel engines. It is not known whether the V6 diesel also comes from Ford. There is also no mention of a counterpart to the Ranger Raptor, but we suspect that no ‘Amarok R’ is coming.

Compared to the previous-generation Amarok, this Ranger-based pickup will be 100 millimeters longer and have a 175 millimeters longer wheelbase. The payload will increase to 1.2 tons and the towing capacity will be 3.5 tons. There will also be a ‘significantly greater fording depth’ and smaller overhangs for better off-road capability.