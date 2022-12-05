A long time ago Electronic Arts officially announced that they would be creating a remake of dead spacewhich would give a second wind to the original creation launched in 2008. We have had some progress since then, and many of the specialized press have already been able to play a few minutes, which they can now reveal to the general public.

Through a new video of Youtube, IGN has shown the first 20 minutes of this video game that has been made from scratch, with additional story elements and with some missions that were removed from the original. All this in different qualities available, the most notable is the ability to run the video at 4K and 60 frames per second.

Here you can see it:

In this preview video of dead space You can see the beginning of the adventure of the main character, who meets a most mysterious and gloomy space station. The first interactions of the avatar with the environment are appreciated, to that are added the first fights with the main enemies, the necromorphs.

Remember that the title is released on January 27th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: Everything looks pretty good in this video game, it will be one of those that must be tried in 2023. I’m not really one to try horror titles, but it’s sure worth taking a look at even for a few minutes.