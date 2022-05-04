Last week it was revealed that The Nun 2 will be the next chapter in The Conjuring’s sprawling cinematic universe. Although not much information about this project was shared at the time, a talent search site has revealed the first details about the story of this sequelas well as the new actors that we will see.

Through the CastItTalent.com site, it has been revealed when and where this tape will take place, as well as the first details about its history. This was what was mentioned about it:

“1956 – France. A priest is assassinated. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit THE NUN follows SISTER IRENE as she once again faces the demonic force VALAK, THE DEMON NUN.”

Considering the synopsis, it would not be unreasonable to think that Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet will reprise the roles they played in the first film of The Nun. With this, two completely new roles have also been revealed. The first of these is Sophie, a 10-12 year old girl, described as:

“A shy and sweet 10-year-old student at St. Mary’s School in France…Sophie is often tormented to tears by a group of mean girls. She strikes up a friendship with FRENCHIE, who works on the school grounds. Apparently, he is Sophie’s only ally, apart from her sister. She can stand up to the bullies at school…until she, too, finds herself stalked by mysterious demons.”

Similarly, there is talk about Antoinette, described as one of the girls at school who bullies Sophie. At the moment there is no actress for these two roles, but in the future this information will be released. In related topics, you can learn more about The Nun 2 here.

Editor’s note:

As strange as it sounds, The Conjuring universe is the only one that seems to have managed to replicate the MCU formula and have a hit. We are not talking about crossovers, but about an ever-expanding universe that has enough mystery to attract enough audiences, and that is an achievement that not many can replicate.

Via: comic book