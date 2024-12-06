The final stretch of Big Brother has already arrived. After this week’s expulsions in the contest –two by votes of the audience and one disciplinary-, there are a total of seven contestants who have been declared finalists, and who are thus eligible to win the briefcase.

Edi, Jorge, Juan, Nerea and Violeta They were already proclaimed finalists on Tuesday night, coinciding with Daniela’s expulsion and were the contestants who were not nominated.

When The audience expelled Maicaso Ruvens and Óscar ascended to the next phase. “I can’t believe it, thank you so much,” Ruvens said through tears. “You get very ugly when you cry“she joked with him Jorge Javier Vazquez. “Well, don’t look,” he replied.

One by one and with personalized messages, they discovered that they were finalists. The total list being the following: Ruvens, Óscar, Violeta, Nerea, Juan and Jorge.

“The votes from now on will be positive in the Mitele app,” he explained the mechanics for the audience to vote for their winner. Voting was open during the gala, so the briefcase will go to whoever gets the most votes.