The current coach of FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, ends his contract with the club in which he would one day triumph as a player on June 30, 2024. From the Ciudad Condal team they are already working on trying to renew the natural coach of Tarrasa and thus extend Xavi’s stay on the blaugrana benches.
Xavi Hernández himself spoke last Wednesday about his situation at the Blaugrana entity: “I am very happy because I do what I want, I am where I want to be. I have a family and two children who are a treasure. I am at Barça as a coach, it is what that makes me happier” he assured, he has never doubted that his continuity on the culé bench is a problem.
Club managers are currently in negotiations with Xavi. Today we will show you how these conversations are
What is Xavi Hernández’s current contract with FC Barcelona?
The Blaugrana coach has a contract with the Blaugrana entity until June 30, 2024. In his current contract, the coach receives 4 million euros gross while his staff receives 1.5 million.
What are the claims of Xavi Hernández?
Now, the culé coach, and as reported by Manu Carreño in the program El Larguero on Cadena SER, has requested a total of 12 million euros net per season for its renewal.
In the conversations that have taken place, and according to the aforementioned source, he would have requested a total of 30 million euros gross so that both Xavi Hernández and his technical staff continue to command the ship next season.
Until now, the position of FC Barcelona and that of the Blaugrana coach are very far apart and they will have to come to an agreement as time goes by
